Boulder counselor accused of sexually abusing client

A counselor with Boulder’s Mental Health Partners was arrested after police say he sexually abused a patient.

Jose Yepes, 48, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact, stalking and indecent exposure, according to a release.

Police said Yepes was employed by Mental Health Partners as a “milieu counselor” at the Warner House facility, 2833 Broadway, and worked with people suffereing from substance abuse issues.

A woman told police that Yepes repeatedly contacted her and “initiated contacts that were sexual in nature” over a one-month period starting in November.

Boulder police began investigating the incident earlier this month, and Yepes was fired.

He was arrested Friday at his home in Lafayette and is in custody at the Boulder County Jail awaiting a hearing today.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with any information to call Boulder police Detective Kevin Marples at 303-441-3345 reference case 20-11928. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS or crimeshurt.com.