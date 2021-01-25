Boulder County getting fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Boulder County Public Health reported Monday local COVID-19 vaccine providers will only receive 800 vaccine dosages from the state instead of the typical 3,000 weekly doses. Meanwhile, the county reported six new deaths, 56 new cases and 10 new hospitalizations.

“Boulder County will only receive a total of 800 doses of the vaccines this week for the entire community,” said Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis. She also said, “All vaccine providers in the county combined are supposed to get about 3,000 each week.”

When asked why the county allotment was lower this week, Goussetis said, “We were not given an explanation, but we wanted to let you know since this limited and inconsistent supply makes it difficult for us to increase the number of vaccination appointments.”

Goussetis added, “We found out that the allocation for all providers was just 800 doses by looking at the file that Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shared with us. Our staff is meeting with CDPHE (Monday) to better understand what is impacting the allocations to Boulder County.” There was no update about the meeting BCPH had with CDPHE Monday in time for publication.

Goussetis said Monday’s 800-dose allotment is enough for residents who need their second dose this week. She said the county still has approximately 2,500 healthcare workers waiting to receive their first dose.

A CDPHE spokesperson wrote in an email, “vaccine provider allocations may change depending on community events and provider schedules coordinated with the state at least two weeks in advance due to limited federal vaccine allocations.”

CDPHE said Operation Warp Speed told them “to expect the same allocation for the next three weeks, which is approximately 76,000 doses per week.” This amount is supposed to increase mid-February CDPHE said in an email Monday. They also referred to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Monday’s news release.

“Colorado is ready to immediately use three to four times as many vaccines as we are currently getting each week right away. The sooner Colorado gets more vaccines, the quicker we can get them into arms, and the faster we can help our small businesses and economy build back stronger,” Polis said in the news release.

BCPH also reported six new coronavirus resident deaths from long-term care facilities, 56 new cases and ten new hospitalizations. Goussetis said the deaths were residents in their 70s and 90s.

The six new deaths bring the county’s total deaths due to the virus to 225, while the 56 new cases bring its case total to 16,894. Of the 225 residents who have died, 165 were 75 or older. There also have been a total of 450 residents hospitalized since the pandemic began.

BCPH’s vaccine dashboard, updated Monday and Thursday afternoons, showed 21,622 Boulder County residents have received one vaccine dose and 3,901 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Goussetis also said county officials are currently creating a separate vaccine data page and online figures may not immediately reflect current vaccine data.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its dashboard on Monday. There was no campus isolation space in use. Since Jan. 4, there have been 137 total positive results; 7,849 monitoring tests and 1,779 diagnostic tests. The campus has had a total of 1,862 positive results since the start of the academic year on Aug. 24.

Boulder Valley School District reported Monday on its coronavirus dashboard 22 positive cases, 24 inactive (resolved) cases since Jan. 1, as well as 263 students and 24 staff members currently in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday 29 active cases, split between 25 students and 4 staff. The district has seen a cumulative 490 student cases and 203 staff cases, totaling 693. The school district also updated its active quarantines Friday that reported there were 459 students and 44 staff currently in quarantine.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 6,358 have been reported in Boulder, and 5,845 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 1,382 cases in Lafayette, 748 in Louisville, 305 in Superior, 386 in Erie, 66 in Lyons, 20 in Nederland, and 1,391 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 18 people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 5,972.4 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 6,089.0 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 4,773.7; in Louisville, the rate is 3,531.3; in Lyons, the rate is 3,194.6; in Erie, the rate is 3,430.8; in Superior, the rate is 2,324.9; in Nederland, the rate is 1,288.7; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 3,129.6.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 387,462 cases. There have been 5,512 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 4,775 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 21,263 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,356,131 people have been tested.

The department also started tracking the number of cases of the new variant, B.1.1.7, on its dashboard, noting Monday one case was from Boulder County for a total of ten cases statewide. CDPHE did not respond to questions asking where the newest four cases were detected in time for publication on Monday.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

21,622 received one dose

3,901 received both dosages

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

*Reported inactive cases are since Jan. 1, 2021.

BVSD elementary schools

Bear creek: 3 active cases with 27 students and 2 staff members in quarantine; 2 inactive cases

Birch: 2 active cases with 36 students and 4 staff members in quarantine

Coal Creek: 2 active cases with 36 students and 7 staff members in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Columbine: 1 inactive case

Douglass: 1 active case with 9 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Eisenhower: 1 inactive case

Eldorado: 1 inactive case

Fireside: 2 inactive cases

High Peaks: 1 active case with 25 students and 3 staff members in quarantine

Louisville: 2 inactive cases

Meadowlark: 2 active cases with 12 students and 2 staff members in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Monarch PK-8: 1 active case with 8 students in quarantine

Peak to Peak: 1 inactive case

Pioneer: 2 active cases with 37 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 3 inactive cases

Superior: 1 inactive case

University Hill: 1 active case with 24 students and 3 staff members in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Whittier: 1 active case with 24 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 1 inactive case

Broomfield Heights: 1 active case with 9 students in quarantine

Louisville Middle: 1 active case with 3 students in quarantine

BVSD high schools

Monarch High: 2 active cases with 19 students in quarantine

BVSD departments

Culinary Center: 1 inactive case

Transportation: 1 active case with none reported in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Early Connections: 2 inactive cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases and quarantines

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 active case; 11 students and 1 staff quarantined

Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined

Burlington: 14 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Centennial: 39 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Central: 2 students quarantined

Columbine: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Erie: 4 active cases; 4 students quarantined

Fall River: 1 active case; 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Grand View: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Hygiene: 1 student quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active case; 18 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Legacy: 17 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Longmont Estates: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 1 active case; 56 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Mountain View: 3 students quarantined

Niwot: 2 students quarantined

Northridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 3 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 student and 3 staff members quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 5 students quarantined

Sanborn: 1 active case: 6 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 active case; 45 students and 8 staff members quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active case; 28 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 5 students quarantined

Erie: 4 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Longs Peak: 1 active case; 2 students quarantined

Lyons Middle Senior: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Main Street: 18 students quarantined

Mead: 1 active case; 66 students quarantined

Sunset: 2 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Trail Ridge: 24 students quarantined

Westview: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 7 active cases; 8 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Frederick: 13 students quarantined

Longmont: 7 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Niwot: 3 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 active case; 3 students quarantined

SVVSD other campuses