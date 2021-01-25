WOW! Children’s Museum to begin phased reopening

WOW! Children’s Museum will soon begin a phased reopening to the public on Feb. 3 with a limited capacity of 50 visitors per time slot and reduced hours 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Saturday during its first phase.

The museum, located at 110 North Harrison Ave. in Lafayette, is committed to a safe experience and will continue to offer modified operations and exhibits that adhere to municipal and state guidelines and requirements related to COVID-19, according to a news release.

“Young children need opportunities to play and explore, now more than ever, so we are delighted to open our museum doors once again,” Joanna Cagan, executive director at WOW! Children’s Museum, said in the release.

New protocols the museum will be operating under include timed ticketing for all visitors, reducing the number of hand-held toys throughout the museum, performing rigorous cleaning of exhibits and common spaces, and conducting regular maintenance of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The museum will provide hand sanitizer stations to visitors and a contactless check-in, and staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment.

Face masks will be required for visitors ages 11 or older and are strongly recommended for ages 3 to 10.

“We have missed seeing families in person, and are so grateful for everyone’s patience as we do our best to keep our guests and staff healthy,” Cagan said in the release. “With limited capacity, our budget will remain very tight, and we could not do this without the generous financial support of our members and community.”

Community members can learn more about the museum’s phased reopening plans and required visitor guidelines at wowchildrensmuseum.org/visit/reopening/.