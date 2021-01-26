Boulder artist gives new life to old tree stumps in Lafayette

When looking down at a dead tree stump, Boulder artist Lueb Popoff can see its potential.

Rather than seeing just a stump, Popoff can see a rooster wearing running shoes, a goat playing the cello, a goose holding a paintbrush, and a pig dressed in an apron and chef’s hat surrounded by peaches.

Such wooden sculptures are being brought to life by Popoff in Lafayette at the corner of Caria Drive and Cypress Circle.

In collaboration with the parks and recreation department, the Lafayette Arts and Cultural Resources department decided to repurpose the park’s dead tree stumps into art pieces and bring more public visual art into the city.

“I think it’s been a really positive impact so far in our community,” said Lafayette Public Art Coordinator Stacey Bernstein. “The overall project isn’t halfway done yet, but the public has been posting their shots and asking questions, wondering when the other stumps will be carved. People have been really happy to find out more carvings are coming.”

The farm animals being sawed and chiseled by Popoff are made to present themes of popular festivities typically held in the city. Some of these themes and festivals include the growing restaurant scene, art and music, the Lafayette Oatmeal Festival, and the Lafayette Peach Festival.

When creating his sculptures, Popoff said he always makes for his client a sketch and a design based on what they want and what’s possible. With this project, Popoff showcased his designs to Lafayette’s Public Art Committee who then made some suggestions and later approved it.

Bernstein said Popoff has until April 30 to finish the four carvings.

“The task at hand was to create designs for the four trees that were agricultural and or farm animals in nature, based on the history of Lafayette, and embraced some of the festivals Lafayette has throughout the year,” Popoff said.

“The designs we came up with — it was a collaborative effort between me coming up with sketches and then the art committee reviewing them and making some tasteful modifications to things.”

After the design phase, Popoff said he will start the sculpture with a chainsaw to remove large chunks of wood from the piece before carving it and working on the finer details. He then paints them and adds a protective coat after the removal work is complete.

For this project, Popoff has completed the rooster and is currently working on carving the goat.

“All four of these are pretty different from my norm,” Popoff said. “I mean the Canada goose isn’t and not that I haven’t carved a few pigs for people, but to do all these carvings based on how I’ve had to create them, they’re all kind of a little out of my realm of 20 years of experience being a wildlife carver.”

Before carving trees, Popoff said he got an undergraduate degree in molecular biology. Feeling burned out, Popoff then decided to go into the culinary industry and was trained by chefs for 20 years.

Popoff said that after turning 40 he started to take up wood carving as a hobby, which eventually transformed into a career after receiving requests from people to make sculptures.

“I certainly never get tired of starting with a tree trunk and kind of giving it a new life and watching it transform into something different,” Popoff said. “After carving 20 years, I see that it usually puts a smile on people’s faces and brightens them up when they walk past. Hopefully most people in Lafayette will feel the same way when we get done with all these.”