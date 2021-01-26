Boulder County reports 62 new cases, four COVID-19 deaths

Boulder County Public Health on Tuesday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and the deaths of four residents, two of whom lived at long-term care facilities.

“I’m disheartened to share that four more Boulder County residents with COVID-19 died (Monday),” BCPH spokeswoman Chana Goussetis said. She also said they were their 80s and 90s and that “two of these individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.”

The four new deaths bring the county’s total deaths due to the virus to 229, while the 62 new cases bring its case total to 16,956. There also have been a total of 452 residents hospitalized since the pandemic began. The county’s dashboard also showed 38 people were hospitalized Tuesday.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard on Tuesday. During testing on Monday, there were 13 positive test results from 165 diagnostic tests and 828 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed no isolation spaces were in use. Since the start of spring testing on Jan. 4, there have been 150 positive tests from 1,944 diagnostic tests and 8,677 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District reported Tuesday on its coronavirus dashboard 13 positive cases, 32 inactive (resolved) cases since Jan. 1, as well as 191 students and 15 staff members currently in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Tuesday 26 active cases, split between 22 students and 4 staff. The district has seen a cumulative 495 student cases and 204 staff cases, totaling 699. The school district also updated its active quarantines Friday that reported there were 459 students and 44 staff currently in quarantine.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 388,620 cases. There have been 5,517 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 4,817 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 21,562 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,361,191 people have been tested.

The department also started tracking the number of cases of the new variant, B.1.1.7, on its dashboard, noting Monday one case was from Boulder County for a total of ten cases statewide. CDPHE did not respond to questions asking where the newest four cases were detected in time for publication on Tuesday.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

21,622 received one dose

3,901 received both dosages

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

*Reported inactive cases are since Jan. 1, 2021.

BVSD elementary schools

Bear creek: 3 active cases with 14 students and 1 staff members in quarantine; 3 inactive cases

Birch: 2 active cases with 36 students and 4 staff members in quarantine

Coal Creek: 3 inactive cases

Columbine: 1 inactive case

Douglass: 1 active case with 9 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Eisenhower: 1 inactive case

Eldorado: 1 inactive case

Fireside: 2 inactive cases

High Peaks: 1 active case with 25 students and 3 staff members in quarantine

Louisville: 2 inactive cases

Meadowlark: 3 inactive cases

Monarch PK-8: 1 inactive case

Peak to Peak: 1 inactive case

Pioneer: 2 active cases with 38 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 4 inactive cases

Superior: 1 active case with 23 students in quarantine; 1 inactive case

University Hill: 2 inactive cases

Whittier: 1 active case with 24 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 1 inactive case

Broomfield Heights: 1 active case

Louisville Middle: 1 active case with 3 students in quarantine

BVSD high schools

Monarch High: 2 active cases with 19 students in quarantine

BVSD departments

Culinary Center: 1 inactive case

Transportation: 1 active case with none reported in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Early Connections: 2 inactive cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases and quarantines

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 11 students and 1 staff quarantined

Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined

Burlington: 14 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Centennial: 39 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Central: 2 students quarantined

Columbine: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Erie: 4 active cases; 4 students quarantined

Fall River: 1 active case; 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Grand View: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Hygiene: 1 student quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active case; 18 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Legacy: 17 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Longmont Estates: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 56 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Mountain View: 3 students quarantined

Niwot: 2 students quarantined

Northridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 3 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 student and 3 staff members quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 5 students quarantined

Sanborn: 1 active case: 6 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 active case; 45 students and 8 staff members quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active case; 28 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 5 students quarantined

Erie: 1 active case; 4 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Longs Peak: 1 active case; 2 students quarantined

Lyons Middle Senior: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Main Street: 18 students quarantined

Mead: 1 active case; 66 students quarantined

Sunset: 1 active case; 2 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Trail Ridge: 24 students quarantined

Westview: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 6 active cases; 8 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Frederick: 13 students quarantined

Longmont: 1 active case; 7 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Niwot: 3 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 active case; 3 students quarantined

SVVSD other campuses