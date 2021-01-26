Boulder County reports 62 new cases, four COVID-19 deaths

Boulder County Public Health on Tuesday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and the deaths of four residents, two of whom lived at long-term care facilities.
“I’m disheartened to share that four more Boulder County residents with COVID-19 died (Monday),” BCPH spokeswoman Chana Goussetis said. She also said they were their 80s and 90s and that “two of these individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.”
The four new deaths bring the county’s total deaths due to the virus to 229, while the 62 new cases bring its case total to 16,956. There also have been a total of 452 residents hospitalized since the pandemic began. The county’s dashboard also showed 38 people were hospitalized Tuesday.
The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard on Tuesday. During testing on Monday, there were 13 positive test results from 165 diagnostic tests and 828 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed no isolation spaces were in use. Since the start of spring testing on Jan. 4, there have been 150 positive tests from 1,944 diagnostic tests and 8,677 monitoring tests.
Boulder Valley School District reported Tuesday on its coronavirus dashboard 13 positive cases, 32 inactive (resolved) cases since Jan. 1, as well as 191 students and 15 staff members currently in quarantine.
The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Tuesday 26 active cases, split between 22 students and 4 staff. The district has seen a cumulative 495 student cases and 204 staff cases, totaling 699. The school district also updated its active quarantines Friday that reported there were 459 students and 44 staff currently in quarantine.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 388,620 cases. There have been 5,517 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 4,817 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 21,562 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,361,191 people have been tested.
The department also started tracking the number of cases of the new variant, B.1.1.7, on its dashboard, noting Monday one case was from Boulder County for a total of ten cases statewide. CDPHE did not respond to questions asking where the newest four cases were detected in time for publication on Tuesday.
Vaccines administered in Boulder County
- 21,622 received one dose
- 3,901 received both dosages
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
*Reported inactive cases are since Jan. 1, 2021.
BVSD elementary schools
- Bear creek: 3 active cases with 14 students and 1 staff members in quarantine; 3 inactive cases
- Birch: 2 active cases with 36 students and 4 staff members in quarantine
- Coal Creek: 3 inactive cases
- Columbine: 1 inactive case
- Douglass: 1 active case with 9 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case
- Eisenhower: 1 inactive case
- Eldorado: 1 inactive case
- Fireside: 2 inactive cases
- High Peaks: 1 active case with 25 students and 3 staff members in quarantine
- Louisville: 2 inactive cases
- Meadowlark: 3 inactive cases
- Monarch PK-8: 1 inactive case
- Peak to Peak: 1 inactive case
- Pioneer: 2 active cases with 38 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 4 inactive cases
- Superior: 1 active case with 23 students in quarantine; 1 inactive case
- University Hill: 2 inactive cases
- Whittier: 1 active case with 24 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case
BVSD middle schools
- Casey: 1 inactive case
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Louisville Middle: 1 active case with 3 students in quarantine
BVSD high schools
- Monarch High: 2 active cases with 19 students in quarantine
BVSD departments
- Culinary Center: 1 inactive case
- Transportation: 1 active case with none reported in quarantine; 1 inactive case
- Early Connections: 2 inactive cases
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases and quarantines
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 11 students and 1 staff quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined
- Burlington: 14 students and 3 staff members quarantined
- Centennial: 39 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Central: 2 students quarantined
- Columbine: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 4 active cases; 4 students quarantined
- Fall River: 1 active case; 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Grand View: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Hygiene: 1 student quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active case; 18 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Legacy: 17 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Mead: 56 students and 3 staff members quarantined
- Mountain View: 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 student quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 3 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 student and 3 staff members quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 5 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 1 active case: 6 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 active case; 45 students and 8 staff members quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active case; 28 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 5 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active case; 4 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Longs Peak: 1 active case; 2 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle Senior: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined
- Main Street: 18 students quarantined
- Mead: 1 active case; 66 students quarantined
- Sunset: 1 active case; 2 students and 4 staff members quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 24 students quarantined
- Westview: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 6 active cases; 8 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Frederick: 13 students quarantined
- Longmont: 1 active case; 7 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Mead: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined
- Niwot: 3 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active case; 3 students quarantined
SVVSD other campuses
- Career Development Center: 1 staff member quarantined
- Central Administration: 8 staff members quarantined
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 active cases; 3 students quarantined
- St. Vrain Online Global Academy: 1 active case
- Spark! Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined