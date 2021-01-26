Boulder recruiting for Xcel Energy partnership advisory panel

Boulder and Xcel Energy are looking for up to 15 people to serve on the city’s first energy partnership advisory panel.

The group is meant to connect the community to the Boulder and Xcel Energy partnership by representing electricity and gas customers in Boulder, both in residential and commercial sectors.

Additionally, according to a news release from the city, the panel will meet to review and discuss energy issues and provide feedback on projects and programs. It will gather perspectives on various community impacts and make recommendations to the project oversight team based on that feedback.

The panel is part of the partnership formed when Boulder voters in November agree to put the city’s efforts to form its own municipal electric utility on hold and enter into a 20-year franchise agreement with Xcel Energy. The utility company agreed to work with the city to help it achieve its climate goals, including 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Members of the group will be selected by the city manager and Xcel Energy representatives. According to a news release, the focus will be on a broad representation of Boulder, including homeowners, renters, large and small commercial customers, the University of Colorado and others.

“Applicants need not be experts in energy or technology; the city and Xcel Energy are seeking participation from voices who can bring their perspective as Xcel Energy customers and Boulder community members,” the release states.

To apply, visit bouldercolorado.gov/energy-future/xcel-partnership. Applications will remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

Those not interested in participating in the energy partnership advisory panel can stay connected and informed through a variety of other methods, including one of the soon-to-be created technical workgroups or via quarterly public meetings and regular community updates from the city.