CU Boulder lecture to discuss gray wolf, coyote reintroduction

A University of Colorado Boulder professor will discuss the impacts of eradicating and reintroducing predators like coyotes and wolves from the American West as part of the upcoming CU on the Weekend lecture series.

Professor Joanna Lambert has long studied the ecological impact of removing predators from ecosystems, and she and other Coloradans will soon get a front row seat to see what happens when they are reintroduced — voters in November narrowly approved a ballot measure to reintroduce gray wolves to the state by 2024. Lambert was also involved as a science advisor on the ballot initiative to reintroduce wolves in Colorado.

Lambert’s virtual lecture, which is the first of three in the CU on the Weekend series, will look at the history of how predators like coyotes and wolves have been eradicated from the West, how that has impacted ecosystems and how those species are making a comeback.

“I want to talk about why restoring ecological integrity matters, recognizing that unless we kill everything that makes our lives slightly more complicated, we’ve got to figure out how to coexist with other species,” Lambert said.

That also means addressing ecological grief, she said, which is what happens when people watch patterns of habitat loss and extinction increase over time.

“People are feeling the weight of that,” she said.

Reintroducing gray wolves is a contentious subject in Colorado, and voters approved Prop. 114, the ballot measure to do so, by a margin of approximately 57,000 votes out of 3.1 million cast. Opponents of reintroduction cite conflicts with humans, like agricultural producers whose livestock can become prey for wolves, among other issues.

Gray wolves were eradicated from Colorado in the 1940s, and state wildlife officials confirmed that a handful of the animals had returned to the state last year.

“I am a proponent of rewilding, of putting species back into regions where they have only recently been lost,” Lambert said. “I also am fully aware of the really complicated social and cultural issues there are surrounding gray wolf reintroduction, and there are important conversations to be had about those issues, engaging all stakeholders including those who may not want wolves.”

If you go

What: “Coyotes, Wolves and Why Their Return Matters,” a CU on the Weekend lecture by Professor Joanna Lambert

When: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Feb. 6

Where: Virtual Zoom webinar

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

More information: colorado.edu/outreach/ooe/cu-weekend