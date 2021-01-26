GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Local News

Feedback sought for Boulder County volunteer driver plan

Local input is wanted for a Peak Ride Volunteer Driver Plan in Boulder County’s mountain communities. The Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting Department Mobility for All (M4A) Program is accepting feedback for the plan until Feb. 5.

The program’s goal is to make it easier for people living in the mountains to leave their homes with a reliable and local volunteer driver program.

A Peak Ride Planning group found that low-income residents, older adults and people with disabilities will be the primary target for the program. Volunteer driver programs have access to several funding sources, they noted. It was also found that mountain dwellers in Gilpin, Larimer and Grand counties have transportation needs.

Residents of mountain homes, including Transportation Community Relations Consultant Tamara Whinston, have been the key organizers of the project.

For more information and how to comment on the project, visit boco.org/M4APeakRidePlan. Feedback from mountain residents is preferred.

Jack Carlough

