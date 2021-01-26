January Nature Walk: Eastern bluebirds brighten Boulder byways

On a frosty morning walk this month, watch for a smaller-than-robin bird with a brilliant blue back, orange-red breast and throat, and a white belly. Flocks of easternbluebirds are on the upswing in Boulder County.

Although “Easterns” visit Boulder most winters,they’re not as common as our blue-all-over mountain bluebirds. For some reason, more birds from the north and the east have popped up this winter, and we wonder why.

Ecologist Scott Severs speculates the increase may be due to milder than average temperatures and low snow cover. Also, as we become more suburbanized, there are more trees and food sources. Resourceful bluebirds change their diet in winter from mostly bugs to mostly berries.

Because birds don’t stay put, we can’t tell you a specific trail to guarantee a sighting. We were thrilled to see them along the access road to the Sawhill Trailhead, west of 75th Street on Jan. 10.

Other birders have recently reported them from the Boulder Creek path, the CU South Campus, and Pella Crossing south of the intersection of Hygiene Road and North 75th.

Ornithologist Ted Floyd writes on the birding website Cobirds that eastern bluebird sightings have occurred this winter from Loveland down to Chatfield State Park. He suggests that someone look into what’s going on and write up an analysis. Thesis topic, anyone?

Here are some of our favorite places to walk for winter bird watching:

Valmont Reservoir overlook and Legion Loop Trail in Legion Park north of Arapahoe Avenue. In mid-January we saw four bald eagles squabbling over a bloody carcass plus two trumpeter swans and a raft of mergansers and goldeneyes. Bring a spotting scope as most of the reservoir is frozen, and the distant birds we watched were in the far northern (unfrozen) section.

Stearns Lake in Lafayette where 104 th Street dead-ends. Various duck species dive and dabble in the open water, a bald eagle pair are refurbishing a nest in the cottonwood southeast of the lake, and a northern harrier often swoops by. We even heard an early meadowlark sing a few weeks ago.

Greenlee Preserve and Waneka Lake (south of Baseline, east of Caria in Lafayette). Eastern bluebirds were reported here in November, and a rare (in Colorado) white-throated sparrow has been a regular winter visitor this year. First Sunday birding events are held here each month; check online for details.

Golden Ponds where 3rd Street dead-ends in Longmont. Look for ducks in the ponds, great blue herons in the rookery, and dippers in St. Vrain River. We’ve also seen beaver and mink here.

Foothills canyons, such as Eldorado, Bear, Skunk, and Gregory. Catbirds and ovenbirds, which have been increasing this past year, like to skulk in the brush along with the more common towhees and juncos.

Cemeteries, such as Green Mountain and Columbia. The great variety of trees and shrubs provide both shelter and food for many species including the eastern bluebirds we saw perched on tombstones in Green Mountain Cemetery last fall.

Ruth Carol and Glenn Cushman are the authors of Boulder Hiking Trails, published by Graphic Arts Books.