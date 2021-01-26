Louisville nonprofit receives support from Worthy Cause Pool Fund

Since the pandemic began, Louisville’s Community Food Share has been distributing more than a million pounds of food each month, providing enough for 30,000 meals a day for families and individuals in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

Community members went from receiving 95 pounds of food a week to 106. Also, the number of trucks of food purchased by the nonprofit from March to October increased from 10 in 2019 to 29 in 2020.

As its operation dramatically rose, the nonprofit worked to improve its facilities and increase efficiency. Such improvements are now underway.

Earlier this year, Community Food Share received $100,000 in funding through Boulder County’s Worthy Cause Pool Fund that will go toward capital improvements at its facility.

“We’re getting repairs that have needed to be done since we moved into (the building) seven years ago,” said Chief Development Officer Dina Coates. “It’s going to be a safer work environment for our staff and volunteers, and certainly more efficient.”

Coates said funds from the grant are designated for siding repairs on the outside of the building to prevent further leaking and damage, flooring replacements to create a space designed for heavy loads, and an outdoor ramp that will be used by staff and volunteers to safely transfer food in and out of the warehouse.

Coates said the new ramp will help the new drive-thru model started at the facility because of COVID-19.

Community Food Share has served as a food bank for Boulder and Broomfield counties since 1981 and provides both fresh and nonperishable food items through its 40 area partners and its onsite and mobile pantries.

Coates said the nonprofit has provided two to three times more food to some of its partner agencies since the start of the pandemic.

Coates said the nonprofit is looking forward to the next few years, knowing the increased number of people it and its partner agencies are serving is not going to diminish quickly. She said the capital improvements funded by the grant will allow its staff and volunteers to work more efficiently.

“We’re really honored that we’re a recipient of the funds because of the impact that we can have, not just as one agency but as an agency that then provides food to 40 other entities,” Coates said. “It’s a great investment in those dollars and resources, and the benefits will be seen widespread throughout the county.”