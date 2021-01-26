Vaccinating ages 60+ reduces COVID-19 deaths overall, CU Boulder study finds

Prioritizing coronavirus vaccines for people 60 years old and older in the United States will reduce deaths across all age groups, according to a new study led by University of Colorado Boulder researchers.

The study, published in the journal “Science” on Thursday, used a mathematical model to look at how different vaccine distribution plans impact disease spread, deaths and years of life lost. Researchers from Harvard University and University of Chicago co-authored the study.

Work on the study started in May and June, while much of the world was still reeling from lockdowns, overwhelmed hospitals and the need for more testing.

“Many different groups were working on this back in the spring — what should we be doing and what will the future look like? It was motivating for us to ask, ‘What can we contribute to help get life back to normal?’” said lead author Kate Bubar, a CU Boulder graduate student in applied mathematics.

“We thought, ‘What is the question we should be asking ourselves in six months time or 12 months time?’” added Daniel Larremore, senior author and associate professor in CU Boulder’s Department of Computer Science and BioFrontiers Institute.

Mathematical models for vaccines are not new, but this model adds different categories of variables to account for the unique circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Bubar said.

Researchers used 12 parameters to account for geographic locations, the biology of COVID-19 and possible properties of the vaccine. How fast would countries be able to distribute the vaccine? How well were different countries stopping the spread of the virus? Will the vaccine be less effective on older people?

Researchers went into the study with two major vaccine theories in mind, Larremore said, one that prioritizes people who are most vulnerable and one that prioritizes those who are transmitting the virus the most.

“When we started this project we weren’t sure which direction the data would point, and after all of Kate’s simulations we really came to the conclusion that you should directly protect the older population,” Larremore said. “That isn’t a fundamental property of coronavirus and vaccines, but it reflects everything we know about how quickly the virus is spreading in the U.S. and the pace of our roll out. Other countries may have different options on the table because they were better at containing it.”

The study is also clear about what it doesn’t account for, including how access to medical care, socioeconomic status, sex, race and ethnicity can lead to disproportionate impacts of coronavirus.

“Coming up with a model that is inclusive of all those different parameters ends up being guesswork, which we really want to stay away from,” Larremore said.

That data is still being collected, Larremore said, and researchers at Harvard are now looking at ways to include it in future models.

The model developed by Bubar, Larremore and others is also available as an open-source tool in order to make it as widely available as possible.

The study was different from any other project Larramore and Bubar have worked on, they said, because of the immediate, real-world impacts their work could have.

“It can be hard to work on sometimes, because from one aspect I’m used to working on math models, thinking about different parameters and seeing that more abstract side, but when you see our results at the end of the day, this is talking about real people in our communities,” Bubar said. “It’s very different to be working on something that you’re living through at the same time, that you’re always surrounded by.”

That awareness had Larremore triple-checking his work, he said.

“I think the stakes are so high you can’t afford to make simple blunders or have errors in your code or errors in math,” he said. “The truth is when policymakers decide who gets the vaccine first, second and third, changing that order changes who gets sick.”