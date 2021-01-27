Boulder County Public Health reports disparity among COVID-19 vaccination rates of different communities

Boulder County Public Health reported during its weekly community meeting that the county saw declining COVID-19 cases and deaths but indicated there is an increasing disparity among vaccination rates among different racial communities.
The county also reported an additional death due to the coronavirus and 144 new cases.
During the virtual community meeting Wednesday, BCPH Health Equity Coordinator Dr. Sheila Davis said, “COVID has had a devastating impact on our community but has had a particularly devastating impact on the Hispanic, Latinx community.” That community, along with the Black, Asian and Native American communities, is the most apprehensive about vaccines and county data indicates they are not being vaccinated at a rate that is proportionate with their numbers as compared to the wider county population.
Davis later said in a phone interview that she is tasked with looking into setting up satellite-like vaccination locations for these communities with trusted community partners, like churches community members attend. She is studying and analyzing the data from the Denver locations already using that model.
Davis said she is also engaging with respective community leaders and looking at efforts to translate COVID-19 and vaccine information, particularly for Spanish speakers.
According to Davis, while 14% of Boulder County residents identify as Hispanic or Latinx, 36% of new coronavirus cases, 42% of hospitalizations and 18.5% of COVID-19-related deaths involve members of that community. Of Boulder County Hispanic or Latinx people currently eligible to get a vaccine, particularly residents aged 70 and older, only 2.5% have gotten vaccinated.
Other groups experiencing lower vaccination rates among eligible members include the Black community with .5% vaccinated, the Asian or Pacific-Islander with 1.9% vaccinated, and the Native American community with .2% vaccinated.
Davis said the county’s goal is to have representatives and leaders from each community subset help identify reasons vaccination rates are low, what residents fear and how to help them overcome that fear.
BCPH Executive Director Jeff Zayach told the meeting Boulder County COVID-19 positive cases are “steadily declining” and “among the lowest in the Denver metro area.”
He also displayed slides that showed the county’s two-week positivity rate remains stable at 3.6% and that two of the three metrics tracked on the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dial are in the green, “protect our neighbors” range, but the county’s two-week cumulative incidence metric, which holds at 299.2 per 100,000, is on the higher end of the orange, “high risk” range.
He did not yet know whether this could impact Boulder County’s ability to step down into the level yellow restrictions.
BCPH COVID-19 medical officer Dr. Chris Urbina confirmed with CDPHE that of the ten B.1.1.7 cases statewide, only one case was detected in Boulder County.
BCPH Epidemiologist Emily Payne reported 4,655 residents have received both vaccine dose while 18,022 residents have received the first dose, citing data pulled Wednesday from the Colorado Immunization Information System. However, the number of people who received a single dose is lower than the 21,622 people the county’s dashboard reported as having received that dose in Monday’s update.
According to BCPH spokeswoman Chana Goussetis, the difference in those numbers is because the county’s number of people who received the first dose includes those who also received the second dose, while the state data does not.
One new death, 144 new cases
The new death reported Wednesday involved a resident in their 80s who did not live in a long-term care facility, Goussetis said.
“This brings the total number of Boulder County grandparents, aunts, uncles, mothers, fathers, friends and colleagues who have died with this virus to 230. That’s enough people to fill nearly five school buses,” Goussetis added.
The o144 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 17,100. There also have been a total of 452 residents hospitalized since the pandemic began, while the number of people hospitalized Wednesday remained at 38.
The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Wednesday. During testing on Tuesday, there were 11 positive test results from 129 diagnostic tests and 525 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed no isolation spaces were in use. Since the start of spring testing on Jan. 4, there have been 161 positive tests from 2,073 diagnostic tests and 9,202 monitoring tests.
Boulder Valley School District reported Tuesday on its coronavirus dashboard 17 positive cases, 33 inactive (resolved) cases since Jan. 1, as well as 207 students and 11 staff members currently in quarantine.
The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Wednesday 25 active cases, split between 23 students and 2 staff. The district has seen a cumulative 498 student cases and 204 staff cases, totaling 702. The school district also updated its active quarantines Friday that reported there were 459 students and 44 staff currently in quarantine.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 390,258 cases. There have been 5,552 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 4,881 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 21,610 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,368,241 people have been tested.
Vaccines administered in Boulder County
- 21,622 received at least one dose
- 3,901 received both doses
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
*Reported inactive cases are since Jan. 1, 2021.
BVSD elementary schools
- Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case with 14 students in quarantine
- Bear creek: 2 active cases with 14 students and 1 staff members in quarantine; 3 inactive cases
- Birch: 2 active cases with 36 students and 4 staff members in quarantine
- Coal Creek: 3 inactive cases
- Columbine: 1 inactive case
- Douglass: 1 active case with 9 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case
- Eisenhower: 1 inactive case
- Eldorado: 1 inactive case
- Fireside: 2 inactive cases
- High Peaks: 1 active case with 25 students and 3 staff members in quarantine
- Louisville: 2 inactive cases
- Meadowlark: 3 inactive cases
- Monarch PK-8: 1 inactive case
- Peak to Peak: 1 inactive case
- Pioneer: 2 active cases with 38 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 4 inactive cases
- Ryan: 1 active case with none reported in quarantine
- Superior: 1 active case with 23 students in quarantine; 1 inactive case
- University Hill: 2 inactive cases
- Whittier: 1 active case with 24 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case
BVSD middle schools
- Casey: 1 inactive case
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Louisville Middle: 1 active case with 3 students in quarantine
- Platt: 1 active case with 2 students in quarantine
BVSD high schools
- Monarch High: 2 active cases with 19 students in quarantine
BVSD departments
- Culinary Center: 1 inactive case
- Transportation: 1 active case with none reported in quarantine; 1 inactive case
- Early Connections: 2 inactive cases
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases and quarantines
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 11 students and 1 staff quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined
- Burlington: 14 students and 3 staff members quarantined
- Centennial: 39 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Central: 2 students quarantined
- Columbine: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 3 active cases; 4 students quarantined
- Fall River: 1 active case; 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Grand View: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Hygiene: 1 student quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active case; 18 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Legacy: 17 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Mead: 56 students and 3 staff members quarantined
- Mountain View: 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 student quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 3 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 student and 3 staff members quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 5 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 1 active case: 6 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 45 students and 8 staff members quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active case; 28 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 5 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active case; 4 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Longs Peak: 1 active case; 2 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle Senior: 6 students quarantined
- Main Street: 18 students quarantined
- Mead: 1 active case; 66 students quarantined
- Sunset: 1 active case; 2 students and 4 staff members quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 24 students quarantined
- Westview: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 5 active cases; 8 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Frederick: 13 students quarantined
- Longmont: 2 active cases; 7 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Mead: 2 active cases; 6 students quarantined
- Niwot: 3 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active case; 3 students quarantined
SVVSD other campuses
- Career Development Center: 1 staff member quarantined
- Central Administration: 8 staff members quarantined
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 3 students quarantined
- St. Vrain Online Global Academy: 1 active case
- Spark! Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined
Testing site hours extended
In a Wednesday tweet, Boulder County Public Health announced COVID-19 testing hours at two local locations, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont; and Stazio Ballfields, 2445 Stazio Drive, Boulder; had been extended to include an extra hour. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.
“The testing sites are actually funded and run by CDPHE’s contractor so it was a decision made by them,” BCPH spokeswoman Chana Goussetis wrote in an email. “We are promoting testing because adequate testing levels help us have a better sense of transmission levels in the community.”