Boulder County Public Health reports disparity among COVID-19 vaccination rates of different communities

Boulder County Public Health reported during its weekly community meeting that the county saw declining COVID-19 cases and deaths but indicated there is an increasing disparity among vaccination rates among different racial communities.

The county also reported an additional death due to the coronavirus and 144 new cases.

During the virtual community meeting Wednesday, BCPH Health Equity Coordinator Dr. Sheila Davis said, “COVID has had a devastating impact on our community but has had a particularly devastating impact on the Hispanic, Latinx community.” That community, along with the Black, Asian and Native American communities, is the most apprehensive about vaccines and county data indicates they are not being vaccinated at a rate that is proportionate with their numbers as compared to the wider county population.

Davis later said in a phone interview that she is tasked with looking into setting up satellite-like vaccination locations for these communities with trusted community partners, like churches community members attend. She is studying and analyzing the data from the Denver locations already using that model.

Davis said she is also engaging with respective community leaders and looking at efforts to translate COVID-19 and vaccine information, particularly for Spanish speakers.

According to Davis, while 14% of Boulder County residents identify as Hispanic or Latinx, 36% of new coronavirus cases, 42% of hospitalizations and 18.5% of COVID-19-related deaths involve members of that community. Of Boulder County Hispanic or Latinx people currently eligible to get a vaccine, particularly residents aged 70 and older, only 2.5% have gotten vaccinated.

Other groups experiencing lower vaccination rates among eligible members include the Black community with .5% vaccinated, the Asian or Pacific-Islander with 1.9% vaccinated, and the Native American community with .2% vaccinated.

Davis said the county’s goal is to have representatives and leaders from each community subset help identify reasons vaccination rates are low, what residents fear and how to help them overcome that fear.

BCPH Executive Director Jeff Zayach told the meeting Boulder County COVID-19 positive cases are “steadily declining” and “among the lowest in the Denver metro area.”

He also displayed slides that showed the county’s two-week positivity rate remains stable at 3.6% and that two of the three metrics tracked on the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dial are in the green, “protect our neighbors” range, but the county’s two-week cumulative incidence metric, which holds at 299.2 per 100,000, is on the higher end of the orange, “high risk” range.

He did not yet know whether this could impact Boulder County’s ability to step down into the level yellow restrictions.

BCPH COVID-19 medical officer Dr. Chris Urbina confirmed with CDPHE that of the ten B.1.1.7 cases statewide, only one case was detected in Boulder County.

BCPH Epidemiologist Emily Payne reported 4,655 residents have received both vaccine dose while 18,022 residents have received the first dose, citing data pulled Wednesday from the Colorado Immunization Information System. However, the number of people who received a single dose is lower than the 21,622 people the county’s dashboard reported as having received that dose in Monday’s update.

According to BCPH spokeswoman Chana Goussetis, the difference in those numbers is because the county’s number of people who received the first dose includes those who also received the second dose, while the state data does not.

One new death, 144 new cases

The new death reported Wednesday involved a resident in their 80s who did not live in a long-term care facility, Goussetis said.

“This brings the total number of Boulder County grandparents, aunts, uncles, mothers, fathers, friends and colleagues who have died with this virus to 230. That’s enough people to fill nearly five school buses,” Goussetis added.

The o144 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 17,100. There also have been a total of 452 residents hospitalized since the pandemic began, while the number of people hospitalized Wednesday remained at 38.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Wednesday. During testing on Tuesday, there were 11 positive test results from 129 diagnostic tests and 525 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed no isolation spaces were in use. Since the start of spring testing on Jan. 4, there have been 161 positive tests from 2,073 diagnostic tests and 9,202 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District reported Tuesday on its coronavirus dashboard 17 positive cases, 33 inactive (resolved) cases since Jan. 1, as well as 207 students and 11 staff members currently in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Wednesday 25 active cases, split between 23 students and 2 staff. The district has seen a cumulative 498 student cases and 204 staff cases, totaling 702. The school district also updated its active quarantines Friday that reported there were 459 students and 44 staff currently in quarantine.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 390,258 cases. There have been 5,552 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 4,881 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 21,610 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,368,241 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

21,622 received at least one dose

3,901 received both doses

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

*Reported inactive cases are since Jan. 1, 2021.

BVSD elementary schools

Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active case with 14 students in quarantine

Bear creek: 2 active cases with 14 students and 1 staff members in quarantine; 3 inactive cases

Birch: 2 active cases with 36 students and 4 staff members in quarantine

Coal Creek: 3 inactive cases

Columbine: 1 inactive case

Douglass: 1 active case with 9 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Eisenhower: 1 inactive case

Eldorado: 1 inactive case

Fireside: 2 inactive cases

High Peaks: 1 active case with 25 students and 3 staff members in quarantine

Louisville: 2 inactive cases

Meadowlark: 3 inactive cases

Monarch PK-8: 1 inactive case

Peak to Peak: 1 inactive case

Pioneer: 2 active cases with 38 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 4 inactive cases

Ryan: 1 active case with none reported in quarantine

Superior: 1 active case with 23 students in quarantine; 1 inactive case

University Hill: 2 inactive cases

Whittier: 1 active case with 24 students and 1 staff member in quarantine; 1 inactive case

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 1 inactive case

Broomfield Heights: 1 active case

Louisville Middle: 1 active case with 3 students in quarantine

Platt: 1 active case with 2 students in quarantine

BVSD high schools

Monarch High: 2 active cases with 19 students in quarantine

BVSD departments

Culinary Center: 1 inactive case

Transportation: 1 active case with none reported in quarantine; 1 inactive case

Early Connections: 2 inactive cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases and quarantines

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 11 students and 1 staff quarantined

Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined

Burlington: 14 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Centennial: 39 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Central: 2 students quarantined

Columbine: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Erie: 3 active cases; 4 students quarantined

Fall River: 1 active case; 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Grand View: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Hygiene: 1 student quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active case; 18 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Legacy: 17 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Longmont Estates: 2 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 56 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Mountain View: 3 students quarantined

Niwot: 2 students quarantined

Northridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 3 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 student and 3 staff members quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 5 students quarantined

Sanborn: 1 active case: 6 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 45 students and 8 staff members quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active case; 28 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 5 students quarantined

Erie: 1 active case; 4 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Longs Peak: 1 active case; 2 students quarantined

Lyons Middle Senior: 6 students quarantined

Main Street: 18 students quarantined

Mead: 1 active case; 66 students quarantined

Sunset: 1 active case; 2 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Trail Ridge: 24 students quarantined

Westview: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 5 active cases; 8 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Frederick: 13 students quarantined

Longmont: 2 active cases; 7 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 2 active cases; 6 students quarantined

Niwot: 3 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 active case; 3 students quarantined

SVVSD other campuses

Career Development Center: 1 staff member quarantined

Central Administration: 8 staff members quarantined

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 3 students quarantined

St. Vrain Online Global Academy: 1 active case

Spark! Discovery Preschool: 2 students quarantined

Testing site hours extended

In a Wednesday tweet, Boulder County Public Health announced COVID-19 testing hours at two local locations, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont; and Stazio Ballfields, 2445 Stazio Drive, Boulder; had been extended to include an extra hour. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.

“The testing sites are actually funded and run by CDPHE’s contractor so it was a decision made by them,” BCPH spokeswoman Chana Goussetis wrote in an email. “We are promoting testing because adequate testing levels help us have a better sense of transmission levels in the community.”