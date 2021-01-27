From prison gigs to international tours, Megan Burtt bringing soulful tracks to Stone Cottage

Back in October 2020, as ash fell from an apocalyptic sky and wildfires raged near the Front Range, singer-songwriter Megan Burtt was originally scheduled to perform at Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder. While the fall livestream was inevitably canceled, on Saturday Burtt will visit the state-of-the-art video and recording center for a long-awaited intimate night of tunes and storytelling that can be viewed online.

Like Johnny Cash and B.B. King before her, Burtt has entertained inmates with in-prison gigs — a practice she hopes to continue once restrictions from the pandemic are lifted.

December 2019 marked the 10th year she performed throughout the Pennsylvania state maximum-security prison system with her band.

Her songs are like gleaming jeweled confessions — lacquered with velvety vocals — that express the heartache of disappointment and the ability to dust off the grit and rise.

On “Drugstore Brand,” Burtt’s vulnerability shines like a superpower. Between strums she recounts, “I know it’s my fault I spent most of my twenties hating myself and wondering how to find peace in the journey.”

At times she is reminiscent of Dar Williams, at others she seems to channel Sara Bareilles.

Artfully capturing the downfall that often coincides with having expectations, a thread of relatability can be found in her soulful tracks that range from pensive proclamations to bittersweet serenades.

Burtt’s Instagram proves to be an engaging medley of song and spirit. On her account, much like in her lyrics, she dives into the raw and the real.

From revealing the challenges of living with Lyme disease to doing homemade granola giveaway drawings for fans that contributed to her Patron page, she lets folks in — often and fully.

Prior to the live music industry’s standstill, the Berklee College of Music alum shared stages with The Colorado Symphony, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mark Cohen, Brett Dennen, Glenn Phillips (Toad The Wet Sprocket), Lissie, Stephen Kellogg and Leanne Rimes.

In November 2018, she opened for “Wicked Game” singer Chris Isaak at the Boulder Theater and even joined him on a chilling rendition of “Silent Night.”

In 2019, she formed Americana quintet Gingerbomb made up of fellow crimson-haired musicians.

While her current days are no longer packed with sound checks, rehearsals and tour schedules within the U.S. and in Europe, the Denver native hasn’t exactly slowed down. She’s been busy recording songs at Longmont’s Cinder Sound Studio for a fresh record — her first solo release since 2015’s “The Bargain.”

Tickets for Saturday’s 7 p.m. livestream — sponsored by Breckenridge Distillery and Henriksen Amplifiers — come in a variety of tiers. For a suggested donation of $15, viewers will receive a ticket to the livestream. For $24.99, virtual attendees can watch the show and have access to a post-performance Q&A. Other levels include merch and on-air shout-outs.

We caught up with the award-winning songstress, ahead of her livestream, to find out just when fans can expect new music from her and what artists can be found on repeat in her Longmont home.

Daily Camera: What are you most looking forward to about Saturday’s livestream and what can fans expect?

Megan Burtt: I’m excited to deliver a show to my fans with high-level production. Everyone misses live shows — the lights and great sound and this is as close as it can be right now.

DC: I saw on your Facebook that you mentioned something about making an album to celebrate the rebirth of America. Have you started crafting songs for this new record? What can you let us in on?

MB: Yes, I’m finally making a new album. It’s been in the works for a while, but halted due to illness and COVID. It’ll be great to get something new out. I’m loving how the songs are coming together. I hope to start releasing singles by late spring. The new album is fully produced with a great band, including local guys Kramer Kelling and Braxton Kahn. We’re getting some friends in Nashville and L.A. to lay down parts remotely. It’s a collection of songs I wrote before I got Lyme in summer 2019. It touches on the complex nature of family, the ending of a relationship and a deeper look into what it means to be human.

DC: What was your experience like playing to inmates in prisons throughout Pennsylvania? Once the virus gets under control is this a tradition you’d like to carry on again?

MB: It’s become one of my favorite things to do. It’s an incredible privilege to be allowed inside and to give them some live music. They are very gracious audiences and it’s usually a lot of fun. Yes, I hope to be able to continue playing at the State Correctional Institutes post-COVID.

DC: I know you love the work of Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt, but who are some artists that we would be surprised to find on heavy rotation in your house?

MB: I like this question. Laura Marling, Laura Mvula, Kathleen Edwards, Ethan Gruska, Madison Cunningham and from Thanksgiving to Dec. 31, the “Charlie Brown Christmas” record. All day.

DC: Do you have any plans to perform in-person shows in the near future?

MB: Sadly, no. Does any performer have more than that dream somewhere so far and so close in the distance? If so, could you send me the name of their booking agent and space travel launchpad address?