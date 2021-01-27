Mental Health Partners temporarily closing Warner House facility in Boulder

Boulder County’s Mental Health Partners is temporarily closing its Warner House facility in Boulder, just days after a former counselor was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a client.

In a post on its website, Mental Health Partners said the site at 2833 Broadway was being closed for at least eight weeks and is suspending its transitional residential treatment and respite programming.

“MHP recognizes Warner House, its staff, and the services it provides, are an integral part of the organization and a critical level of care for our clients and the community,” the post read. “MHP’s number one priority has always been, and will always be, ensuring its clients, staff and community are well served in a safe and effective environment. This was not a decision that was made lightly, and MHP appreciates their clients’ and community’s patience. MHP will, as appropriate, update its clients and the community with next steps.”

The statement did not specifically state whether the Jose Yepes sexual abuse case prompted the decision.

Mental Health Partners’ spokeswoman Kristina Shaw said she could not comment on the role the Yepes case played in the decision, but said, “MHP takes the safety and well-being of our staff and clients very seriously and we felt this swift action is the best option at the moment.”

Yepes, 48, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact, stalking and indecent exposure, according to a release.

Police said Yepes was employed by Mental Health Partners as a “milieu counselor” at the Warner House facility and worked with people suffering from substance abuse issues.

A woman told police that Yepes repeatedly contacted her and “initiated contacts that were sexual in nature” over a one-month period starting in November.

Shaw said Yepes was fired on Dec. 1, within 24 hours of staff getting a complaint about his behavior. He was hired on Oct. 19, and as a milieu counselor was there to help support residents but was not a licensed therapist.

“As soon as it came to our knowledge we acted on it,” Shaw said, adding that they are “fully cooperating” with the police investigation.

Yepes is free on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with any information to call Boulder police Detective Kevin Marples at 303-441-3345 reference case 20-11928. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS or crimeshurt.com.