Parolee suspected of peeping on, videotaping Boulder women

A parolee recently arrested in a Fort Collins peeping case is now also accused of videotaping numerous women in their homes in the University Hill area of Boulder.

Vincent Calhoun, 45, is facing 13 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, seven counts of attempted invasion of privacy and seven counts of trespassing, according to an arrest affidavit.

Calhoun was arrested by Fort Collins police in September after he was reportedly caught peeping into a resident’s window.

According to an affidavit, Fort Collins police examined Calhoun’s phone as part of that case and discovered more than 30 videos taken near Boulder that depicted naked or partially dressed women, some of them engaging sexual acts. It appeared none of the women were aware they were being recorded.

The videos were believed to have been taken between April 19 and Sept. 30.

The information was forwarded to Boulder detectives, who put together image locations and sent out a release looking for possible victims.

According to the affidavit, Boulder police were able to successfully identify all but five of the victims. Some of the women did say they eventually saw a man videotaping them, and in several instances police were able to get surveillance footage of a man matching Calhoun’s description.

A search of Calhoun’s phone also found internet searches for “hottest girls in Boulder,” college move-in dates, sorority house addresses, and college and high school locations.

Calhoun is being held in the Larimer County Jail and was not granted bond because the new cases would be a violation of his parole.

According to the affidavit, Calhoun has a long history of similar offenses, including convictions in Minnesota and Colorado for burglary, trespassing, possession of burglary tools, theft, indecent exposure, interference of privacy, false reporting and failure to register as a sex offender.

Online court records show that in 2011 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on two Boulder burglary cases.

Anyone with more information on this case can contact Boulder Police Department Detective Erin Starks at 303-441-3067 or via email at starkse@bouldercolorado.gov.