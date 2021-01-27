Patrick O’Rourke hired as CU Boulder chief operating officer

Patrick O’Rourke will stay on as University of Colorado Boulder’s chief operating officer effective immediately, a role he has held on an interim basis since February, Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced today.

O’Rourke was the only candidate who applied for the permanent position during a two-month internal search, spokesperson Deborah Méndez Wilson said. His application was reviewed by a search committee of staff members, administrators, faculty and students. As a finalist, he was interviewed by senior leaders, shared governance groups and students, faculty and staff.

In a statement, DiStefano said O’Rourke’s “calm demeanor and steady leadership during one of the most challenging chapters in CU Boulder history” helped him emerge as a top pick.

“Pat is well-grounded in the university’s priorities and is committed to our success at every level, from addressing the challenges of COVID-19 to building greater fiscal resilience so we can continue to serve Colorado as a premier public research university and beacon to all who seek a high-quality college education,” DiStefano said in a statement. “He has earned not only my respect and confidence, but the respect and confidence of our campus and the broader Boulder community.”

As chief operating officer, O’Rourke oversees the campus’ strategic resources and support division, which includes finance, human resources, communications, infrastructure and institutional equity and compliance.

After a year of upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic and issues of systemic racism, O’Rourke said he wants to continue helping the campus face those challenges.

“Having that direct connection to what CU does is really important and exciting, and I’m happy they gave me a chance,” he said.

O’Rourke previously worked as university counsel and secretary to the system’s Board of Regents and is also an adjunct faculty member.

This is a developing story and will be updated.