Ziggi’s opens new coffee shop in Wellington

Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise LLC, a Longmont company, has opened a new café/drive-thru location in Wellington. A grand opening will be Feb. 6.

The new shop is at 7440 Fifth St. in the Boxelder Commons off Interstate 25 at the Wellington exit, an area that sees about 25,000 vehicles per day. This will be the first drive-thru coffee shop for the town of nearly 10,000 people, which has recently seen a rise in residential growth and is seeking greater retail options for its residents.

The company now has 29 locations nationwide and 54 units in development.

