Five orphaned bear cubs make popular Colorado…

Things To Do
Outdoors

Five orphaned bear cubs make popular Colorado fourteener their new home

Pikes Peak has five new black bears that had been abandoned as cubs last summer

Bears cubs hang from their enclosure at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation before being released into the wild.
By | jshapiro@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Five of the cutest babies in Colorado have found a new home on the legendary Pikes Peak. Young black bears who were orphaned as cubs last summer have returned to the wild with a little help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW released a video of the five bear cubs at their enclosure at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation center in Wetmore. The video shows wildlife officers transporting the sleepy bears up to dens on the 14,115-foot mountain.

The bears, weighing as much as 120 pounds, were tranquilized for safety reasons during their move.

They spent six months building up strength in Wetmore before taking a sled ride through deep snow to be set free in artificial dens. Officials hope they will remain hibernating until spring.

