Trial in Boulder skateboard assault case pushed back to May

A man accused of repeatedly hitting another man over the head with a skateboard has had his trial pushed back to May.

Michael Camacho Jr., 33, pleaded not guilty in September to first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Camacho had been set to start trial this week, but Boulder County has stopped all jury trials until at least March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Camacho, who remains in custody on $10,000 bond, is now set for a four-day trial starting May 17, according to court records.

According to an affidavit, a man and a woman were in front of King Soopers, 1650 30th St. in Boulder, on May 17, 2020, when Camacho came up behind the man and hit him about six times in the head with a skateboard.

The woman said Camacho is her ex-boyfriend, and that he did not say anything prior to the attack.

The man who was struck reportedly told the woman he was fine before going into the store, but then later was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital with a laceration, skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police found surveillance video that shows a person swinging a skateboard at the victim’s head during an altercation before riding off on the skateboard.

The victim can be seen on the ground for about 30 seconds without moving.