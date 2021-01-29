Boulder County hosting annual prairie dog update

Boulder County Parks & Open Space on Feb. 10 will host a virtual meeting to provide its annual prairie dog update.

The county is not proposing any changes to the prairie dog habitat element of its grassland and shrubland management policy, which was adopted in 2012 and updated in 2016.

Since no changes are proposed, the county instead intends to “present facts and figures regarding prairie dog occupancy and management on Parks and Open Space land.” Additionally, staff will be available to discuss how the county manages prairie dogs on Open Space property, including agricultural lands.

Boulder County’s prairie dog management plan’s goal “is to preserve, protect, and enhance viable prairie dog populations on suitable grassland habitat,” according to a county website.

To learn more or sign up for the 5 p.m. virtual meeting on Feb. 10, visit bouldercounty.org/open-space/management/prairie-dogs/.