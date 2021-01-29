Frasier clinic vaccinates hundreds of residents, staff

Marion and Fred Ramirez moved into their new home at Frasier Retirement Community one day before the facility went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

For 10 months they have gotten to know their neighbors over Zoom and taken their meals in to-go boxes, delivered by Frasier staff members. There was no question in their minds when they had the chance to get the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this week.

“I’m relieved, thrilled, hopeful, excited — all of the above,” Marion Ramirez said. “It’s a no-brainer for me. If you have the choice between the virus and the vaccine, take the vaccine every time.”

The Ramirezes are among hundreds of Frasier residents and staff who received the coronavirus vaccine this month. The first vaccination effort for residents and employees of the skilled nursing and memory care facilities occurred earlier in January.

Certified Walgreens technicians administered 550 vaccines to independent living residents like the Ramirezes and other Frasier staff. Three hundred skilled nursing and memory care residents and staff also received their second dose of the vaccine this week.

On Feb. 20 or 21, Frasier will host a follow-up clinic and the Ramirezes will get their second dose.

“We had no hesitations,” Fred Ramirez said. “Ninety to ninety-five percent effectiveness is fantastic, and we look forward to getting out and doing more things in due time.”

Frasier has come through the pandemic relatively unscathed, with no staff or resident deaths attributed to coronavirus and no cases among the community’s most vulnerable population at the Summit Care Center.

Since March, Frasier has had 3.7% of its 476 residents and 18.3% of its 327 staff members test positive for coronavirus, spokesperson Julie Soltis said in a statement. Soltis did not provide exact numbers. Most staff members were asymptomatic and tested positive through twice weekly surveillance testing, Soltis said. The facility does not currently have any positive cases on its campus.

Frasier staff have been planning for the vaccine clinic for the last month, Soltis said, including social distancing measures, check-in stations and staggering when residents are scheduled to come in to receive the vaccine. After residents and staff get their shot, they have to sit in a waiting area for 15 minutes to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction.

“The excitement level and the sense of hope is palpable,” Soltis said. “We’re not through this, but it’s a huge step. Our residents and staff have been amazing at making sure everyone’s safe, but when you come to a senior living community you come for the community, and because of safety measures we haven’t been able to do that in person. This is a baby step in the return to normalcy.”

While the vast majority of Frasier residents and staff are receiving the vaccine, the few who opted out left the facility with a few extra doses on hand. So Frasier reached out to folks on its waiting list to move in, including Lester and Virginia Lieber.

“It feels great to get it because we’ve been trying really hard to find a place to get the vaccine,” Virginia Lieber said. “I’ve been pretty much homebound since the pandemic started because I have health issues, and the vaccine is going to help me get out more.”

The Liebers also said they had no hesitations about getting the vaccine.

“Be smart enough to follow the science, that’s where the answers are. You need good common sense,” Lester Lieber said.