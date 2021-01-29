GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

State health department approves Boulder County’s 5-Star program

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has approved the Boulder County Administrative Committee’s application for the state’s 5 Star COVID variance program.

The Colorado 5 Star Certification Program is designed to allow certified businesses —  inspected and compliant with the program’s criteria — to operate one level below the county’s current position on the state COVID dial. To qualify, the county must meet four benchmarks.

For a business to qualify for the program, it must demonstrate that it has implemented all the required public health measures to help protect customers and staff from contracting COVID-19 and be inspected by the 5 Star program staff.

Currently, Boulder County metrics are in Orange on the state dial, which will allow 5 Star certified and inspected businesses to operate at the capacity levels set under level Yellow, once the program is operational next week. The county COVID-19 metrics that are reviewed twice a week as part of the program’s ability to operate are:

  • A two-week incidence rate in the appropriate dial level for all of the past seven days.
  • A two-week percent positivity in the appropriate dial level for all of the past seven days.
  • Under 90% of regional ICU beds in use, and days of stable or declining hospitalizations in the past two weeks in the appropriate dial level.

The Boulder County 5 Star Administrative Committee applied for the program Jan. 20 with support from Boulder County Public Health, Boulder County Board of Commissioners, hospitals across the county, and law enforcement. According to the Boulder County 5 Star Administrative Committee, business applications for the program will likely open by Feb. 5, with inspections beginning the week of Feb. 8.

Information about how to prepare for the application and how to apply will be posted on Boulder County’s 5 Star Certification Program website starting Feb. 2. This website is available in English and Spanish, and will provide instructional videos, sample inspection checklists, and resources for businesses interested in applying for the program. There will also be a technical assistance webinar for businesses to learn about the process and ask questions at 11 a.m. Feb. 5.

Ken Amundson

