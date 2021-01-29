GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Wyoming outdoor outfitter Stio to open Boulder store

Stio, an outdoor clothing brand based in Jackson Hole, Wyo., is preparing to open its fourth store this spring just off Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

CEO Steve Sullivan confirmed to BizWest that the clothing retailer will open its fourth retail store in a subdivided portion of 1505 Pearl St. The store is expected to open as soon as mid-April depending on permitting and May at the latest; it will employ about 10 staffers.

Stio was founded in 2011. It has physical stores in Jackson Hole; Teton Village, Wyo.; and Park City, Utah.

Sullivan, who grew up in Colorado, said the new store is part of a focused rollout into cities close to popular backcountry areas and that have large numbers of tourists passing through. The company first engaged with brokers in the area three years ago, he said, and waited until the right opportunity in terms of size and lease details presented itself.

The brand is joining a clustered area for outdoor apparel in Boulder, particularly along Pearl Street. Montbell has a retail shop across the street, while a Patagonia store is less than 500 feet east. PrAna and The North Face also have stores farther west on the Pearl Street Mall.

Online retailer Backcountry is also planning to open a physical store in the city this spring but has yet to specify where it would locate.

Sullivan said Stio differentiates itself from those more established outdoor brands because the corporate team uses it in their mountain trips and everyday lives.

“We’re literally using this stuff every day, and we believe that gives us a really distinct advantage in making super functional, relevant outdoor apparel,” he said.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

