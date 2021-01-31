GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 50 new coronavirus…

Local News

Boulder County reports 50 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Public Health on Sunday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The number of new cases brings the county’s total to 17,329, according to Boulder County Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard. The death toll remained at 232 people. There have been 466 people hospitalized. As of Friday, there were 24 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Boulder County Public Health also reported on Thursday that there have been 18,201 Boulder County residents who have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. There are 5,366 people who have been fully vaccinated. From Monday to Thursday, there were 3,190 people who received a vaccine dose.

Testing at the University of Colorado Boulder on Friday showed 10 positive diagnostic test results, according to its coronavirus dashboard. The cases were found out of 137 diagnostic tests and 501 monitoring tests. There is one campus isolation space in use, which makes up 0.2% of the university’s isolation space. Since Jan. 4, there have been 190 positive test results; 2,480 diagnostic tests completed; and 10,870 monitoring tests. There have been 1,915 total positive results, since the start of the academic school year on Aug. 24.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported on its coronavirus dashboard that there were 396,179 cases. Among the cases, there have been 5,637 deaths, and of those, 4,928 deaths have been due to COVID-19. There have been 12 variant cases identified. There have been 21,833 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,400,563 people tested.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
