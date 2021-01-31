Michael Sandrock: Old Man Winter Rally returns to Lyons

Josh Kravetz is that kind of adventure-seeking guy you might see on a TV or magazine ad for the Colorado backcountry.

You know, the one complete with photos of iconic peaks, trees, trails and challenges that attract fit, young ladies and guys from Texas, among other locations.

Oh, that would be Kravetz, a former professional cross-country bike racer and adventure racer in Austin, Texas, who moved here in 2003. He quickly realized, as he put it in a phone interview on Friday, “that there was no point in trying to make a living as a professional mountain biker” in Boulder.

Instead, since he enjoyed the team aspect of racing, he channeled his talents and energy into building AdventureFit, an events firm that puts on running, cycling and other kinds of festivals nationwide, such as the Burning Can Festival.

Next up is the 2021 Old Man Winter Rally in Lyons, although with a different format from the original plan. Starting and continuing over nine days, from Saturday through Feb. 12, the 7th annual Rally, a combination trail running and mountain biking event on a “cool and unique” course, will take place in Lyons.

With the shutdown of in-person racing nationally since the pandemic shut down, it seemed likely the 2021 Old Man Winter Rally would be postponed. But Boulder County health officials worked with Kravitz to come up with a modified version that follows safety guidelines while promising to give local adrenaline seekers an outlet for their competitive skills.

“The pandemic has made it incredibly challenging to host events,” Kravetz said. “We went back to the drawing board and came up with our current format. It was important to me to have an event that you could still do with close friends, on an actual course, on an actual day.”

Kravetz, 45, calls it an “epic winter adventure” that “has seen every type of weather,” from sunny warm winter days to 2020’s blizzard.

“Because the event takes place on trails and very low-traffic roads, we can host the run no matter what,” Kravetz said. “This is the concept of the event; to sign up for an adventure, no matter what the weather.”

Last fall, with Covid cases still low in Boulder County, Kravetz was optimistic it would be a go for the planned two-day event.

When Covid cases increased locally, he changed the format to the nine-day event, which allows for groups of 10 to race together fully supported, with food and prizes, complete with timing and a live leaderboard. Between 800 and 1,000 entrants are expected, Kravetz said, although that could change depending on the weather.

No matter the conditions during the Rally’s nine days, the weather is unlikely to match the blizzard that struck Boulder County last Feb. 9. It snowed all day, and with snow plows on the roads, the 50K cycling segment was canceled. The 100K started and was stopped halfway through.

“It was a disaster for the race director,” said Kravetz. “We’ve always been able to run it, no matter the conditions, except last year.”

The reason Kravetz has been determined to see the 2021 Old Man Winter Rally go off?

“Connecting to my community is what means the most to me, so it’s very fulfilling to be able to offer a format that can bring people together for a fun experience. We have great prizes, and although there is not a huge after party like normal years,” entrants can still, as always, head over to Oskar Blues for some hot chili and cold beer.

Because families have experienced financial hardships, Kravetz has partnered with CEMEX, the Lyons-based quarry company to offer 20 entries for residents of Lyons. Details are available at www.adventurefit.com.