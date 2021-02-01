GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Valmont Road in Boulder reopened after gas line…

Latest Headlines

Valmont Road in Boulder reopened after gas line hit during construction project

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com and | amorganroth@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A portion of Valmont Road that had been shut down because of a gas line break that caused a building to be evacuated was reopened Monday evening..

Valmont Road was shut down about 12:30 p.m. in both directions to vehicles and pedestrians between 30th Street and Foothills Parkway, while seven businesses in a building at 3200 Valmont Road also were evacuated after a gas line was hit during construction work in the area. No one was hurt, officials said.

A Boulder County dispatcher confirmed all lanes were open about 5 p.m., but said Xcel Energy was still on scene completing repairs.

Boulder Fire-Rescue earlier stated in a tweet that the road closure would last at least two hours because of the type of line that was cut. The tweet said special equipment was required for the repair. The department tweeted at 3:05 p.m. the gas was shut off.

It was not clear how many employees were evacuated from the seven businesses at 3200 Valmont Road.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

April Morganroth

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Get Started On Your Real Estate Journey

    A conversation with Fred Smith, Realtor is a great way to get started on your real estate journey. Whether you...
  2. Delicious Homemade Soups

    A tasty bowl or cup of soup is perfect on a cold winter’s day! You’ll always find delicious homemade soups...
  3. Consider A Tankless Water Heater

    You can save on your utility bills all year long by changing the way you heat your home’s water. Consider...
  4. Local Craft Breweries And Distilleries

    Twin Peaks Liquor is known for their incredible selection, friendly staff and great liquor, beer and wine specials. There is...
  5. Memorable Granite Memorials In Colorado

    Landmark Monuments has created some of the most memorable granite memorials in Colorado. They provide a wide variety of products...