Valmont Road in Boulder reopened after gas line hit during construction project

A portion of Valmont Road that had been shut down because of a gas line break that caused a building to be evacuated was reopened Monday evening..

Valmont Road was shut down about 12:30 p.m. in both directions to vehicles and pedestrians between 30th Street and Foothills Parkway, while seven businesses in a building at 3200 Valmont Road also were evacuated after a gas line was hit during construction work in the area. No one was hurt, officials said.

A Boulder County dispatcher confirmed all lanes were open about 5 p.m., but said Xcel Energy was still on scene completing repairs.

Boulder Fire-Rescue earlier stated in a tweet that the road closure would last at least two hours because of the type of line that was cut. The tweet said special equipment was required for the repair. The department tweeted at 3:05 p.m. the gas was shut off.

It was not clear how many employees were evacuated from the seven businesses at 3200 Valmont Road.