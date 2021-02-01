New student housing project proposed near CU Boulder campus

The stretch of 28th Street in Boulder between Baseline Road to the south and Colorado Avenue to the north has become a hub for student housing development, and another project that would add another 90-plus units could be on the way.

The project, dubbed Hub Boulder, will go before Boulder’s planning board for concept review on Thursday. The project is located at 770 28th St. and 777 29th St.

It would house 92 four-bedroom student housing units across three stories. The project would encompass 133,255 square feet and would include about 170 parking spaces. Amenities would include underground parking, outdoor gathering areas, ball courts, and other improvements.

Hub Boulder would be located near the northeast corner of 28th Street and Baseline Road, replacing the existing 99-room Best Western Plus Boulder Inn on the western portion of the site. The hotel was constructed in 1970 as the Royal Inn and Jolly King Restaurant, and was remodeled as recently as 2015. A five-story office building also built in 1970 on the eastern part of the property will remain.

After the planning board meeting, the Boulder City Council will have the opportunity to call the matter up for discussion. If the council doesn’t, the project will proceed to site review.

Elaine Mclaughlin, senior planner for the project, said city council call-ups usually occur when there is a policy question for a given project, and that Hub Boulder likely would not require that.

Numerous other student-housing developments, such as the U Club on 28th, 104 28th St., Spanish Towers, the Lodge, the Lotus, and Kensington Apartments exist to the north and east of Hub Boulder.

According to Boulder County property records, the land is owned by Neda Enterprises Partnership LP, which is based in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Neda purchased the property in 1996 for $950,000.

Listed contractors for the property include Chicago-based developer Core Spaces and Boulder-based architect Sopher Sparn. Representatives for Core Spaces and Neda Enterprises Partnership LP did not return requests for comment.

