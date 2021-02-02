GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Business

Dallas company buys Boulder’s Fastback Networks

A Dallas-based communications-technology company has acquired Boulder-based Skyline Technology Partners LLC, which does business as Fastback Networks.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS), which develops 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems, purchased Fastback for $14 million, including cash, debentures and convertible debentures, according to a press release announcing the transaction.

The acquisition includes all operations, radio designs, customers, and intellectual property of Fastback.

Fastback has secured 65 patents, with another six pending patents, including key systems and methods used in 5G wireless networking.

“We are pleased to have completed the Fastback transaction, expanding our installed base of tier one customers and bringing with it, broad and early patent coverage of many critical 5G enabling technologies,” Dustin McIntire, chief technology officer of COMSovereign, said in a prepared statement.

He said the company plans to quickly integrate Fastback into its operations to capitalize on growing customer interest in 4G LTE Advanced, 5G and intelligent backhaul radio.

Fastback has worked since its founding in 2010 to develop and commercialize intelligent backhaul radio, which delivers high-performance wireless connectivity, including to locations challenged by non-line-of-sight limitations. The technology enables operators to add capacity and density to macrocells and expand service coverage density with small cells.

Bizwest Staff

