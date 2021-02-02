Funding shortfalls pose challenges for Boulder’s transportation goals

Funding shortfalls in 2020 affected Boulder’s ability to meet a number of the objectives outlined in the city’s transportation master plan.

In the master plan, Boulder identified eight measurable objectives: vehicle miles traveled, mode share (a metric of efforts to reduce single-occupant vehicle trips), climate, safety, vulnerable populations, transportation options, travel time and walkable neighborhoods. Of those, the city’s 2020 report on progress indicates that five are either trending in the wrong direction or remained stable, though are not on track to meet the target.

For example, the city is not on track to meet its 2030 goals of reducing single-occupant vehicle trips by residents and commuters; eliminating serious injury and fatal traffic crashes; and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the data lags, so Boulder in 2019 had 61 crashes resulting in a fatality or serious injury, while it aims to have zero by 2030.

For the master plan goals that remain off track or are trending in the wrong direction, transportation staff says a lack of funding largely is to blame.

The regressive nature of Boulder’s transportation funding through sales tax revenue can be a challenge in a typical year, but the city said COVID-19 worsened the problem. The transportation and mobility department in 2020 reported a 20% loss of funding, or about $4.5 million, as well as several staff positions because of the loss in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic.

Goals such as the city’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate serious injury and fatal traffic crashes, are lofty ones that can be particularly challenging for a department that consistently reports underfunding.

“We have very aggressive transportation goals. Funding is a really huge piece of hitting those goals,” employee transportation coordinator Allison Crump said.

According to transportation staff, the city was exploring a number of additional funding mechanisms, including a county-wide transportation tax, prior to the pandemic when the conversation came to a halt. Deputy Director of Transportation and Mobility Bill Cowern said he hopes those conversations can continue in the near future.

Despite the challenges, the city’s 2020 report shows that Boulder did make progress in a few areas, including expanding bicycle and pedestrian networks and accessibility and maintaining efficient travel times. As part of this success, the city completed a number of projects such as the Foothills Parkway bicycle and pedestrian underpass and a number of Vision Zero initiatives.

Other big projects, including the North Broadway Reconstruction Project and the 30th and Colorado underpass project, are slated to begin construction in 2021.

Additionally, while the larger, more visible projects often get the most attention, senior transportation planner Amy Lewin acknowledged that there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes such as repairing potholes, sweeping and snow and ice removal.

“A lot of what we do is maintain the system,” she said. “A lot of people don’t realize how complex it is and how much is going on behind the scenes.”

For Mark McIntyre, who serves on the city’s Transportation Advisory Board, the report is an example of what he often sees in the city.

“We in Boulder are really great at stating our goals, but we are not near as good at taking the actions necessary to reach those goals,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre also served on the city’s transportation funding working group, which in 2019 identified a number of potential funding mechanisms such as a transportation utility fee or the county-wide transportation tax. McIntyre said he was partial to a vehicular valuation tax, which would be a more “progressive” annual tax based on the current value of a person’s vehicle, though this wasn’t a recommendation of the working group.

The city noted in a news release that the findings of the report highlight the need to better integrate land-use and development with sustainable transportation initiatives. According to communications specialist Samantha Glavin, this also is outlined in the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan and would help Boulder achieve its sustainability, well-being and safety goals.

Allowing the Transportation Advisory Board to provide input could be part of the solution. There was some discussion at last month’s Boulder City Council retreat about allowing the board to weigh in on land-use decisions, potentially at the concept review stage. The board’s charter does not currently allow it to weigh in without direction from council.

“It’s going to be something that permeates decision-making in a lot of areas,” Cowern said. “We need to build out the city in a way that’s going to allow for the kind of transportation system that the city expects.”

While the pandemic brought challenges, it also allowed the city’s transportation department to experiment with closing streets for outdoor eateries and sharing streets for recreation.

“We showed some nimbleness, some creativity, some willingness to just go out and try stuff,” McIntyre said.

That makes him hopeful. The 2020 report is an honest one, according to McIntyre, and it’s one he hopes the city will use to push for more funding to help make progress on its goals.

“In terms of our climate goals, transportation is (an) area where we can make real impact,” McIntyre said. “We control transportation in the city of Boulder. That’s our deal, and it doesn’t involve a whole lot of external powers.

“We’ve got to be honest with ourselves. We aren’t doing enough,” he said.