NewsColorado News

Boulder police searching for men who used bear spray on Home Depot employee during robbery

Two suspects in a robbery at Home Depot on Feb.3, 2021. (Boulder Police Department)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are searching for two men who reportedly stole power tools from a Home Depot and used bear spray on an employee.

A call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday from Home Depot, 1600 29th St., for a report of a robbery. Employees noticed two men attempting to leave the store without paying for a cart of power tools. When they attempted to stop them, one of the men sprayed bear spray at the employee.

The two suspects are described as Latino men, possibly in their early 20s, 5-feet 6-inches to 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighing between 110 and 130 pounds. They were last seen leaving the area in a white Subaru Legacy without plates.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Boulder police Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369 and reference case 21-01021. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimeshurt.com.

The suspect vehicle in a robbery at Home Depot in Boulder on Feb. 3, 2021. (Boulder Police Department)

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
