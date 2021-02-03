Home and garden show to move online this year

The annual Northern Colorado Home & Garden Show will move online this year and expand to include more of Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

The show, hosted each year by the Greeley Tribune, regularly draws the top names in flooring, windows, landscaping, kitchens and so forth, and it draws thousands of people to the event center where it is normally conducted.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the show sponsors have moved it online to NoCoHomeAndGardenShow.com. The event will occur March 12 through April 30. Vendors will move their displays onto the show website.

“One of the biggest benefits of our Home & Garden Show is that attendees get the opportunity to learn about products and services from vendors in dozens of home-improvement categories, and we wanted to preserve that level of connection while also following local and state COVID guidelines,” Lindsay Haines, events manager for Prairie Mountain Media, which owns the Tribune in addition to several other publications including the Boulder Daily Camera, the Longmont Times-Call, the Colorado Hometown Weekly and the Broomfield Enterprise, said in a news release. “The virtual event allows us to expand the reach of the show from the Greeley area to consumers throughout Northern Colorado and the Front Range bolstering the investment for sponsors and exhibitors.”

In addition to virtual booths, attendees will have access to home and improvement tips and articles, exhibitor discounts and giveaways and can register for a show sweepstakes.

Additional information about the show can be gained by contacting Haines at lhaines@greeleytribune.com.

