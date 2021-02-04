Boulder appoints members of new police oversight panel

Boulder City Council on Tuesday approved nine members and three alternates to serve on the city’s inaugural Boulder Police Department oversight panel.

The panel is tasked with reviewing complaint investigation files and making disciplinary, policy and training recommendations. It’s the culmination of a community-led effort to reform police oversight that began two years ago after Boulder officers confronted a Black Naropa University student who was picking up trash outside his apartment building.

Eighteen people were interviewed out of 53 total applicants. The selection committee chose Taishya Adams, Ariel Amaru, Suzy Gordon, Sarah Holt, Victor King, Daniel Leonard, Sasha Strong, Hadasa Villalobos and Martha Wilson. Chiko Chikolwa, Chris Nelson and Jennifer Livovich will serve as alternates.

According to an older city news release, the goal was that at least half of the panel would be those who identify as a person of color, “notably African American, Latinx, Asian and/or Indigenous.” The selection committee gave preference to those who are multilingual and aimed to include someone with a disability, a person experiencing homelessness or having lived such an experience, a person identifying as LGBTQ+ and a person who has experienced incarceration. Current city employees and their immediate family members are not allowed to be members of the panel.

Of the nine members, two are white. The rest identify as Black, Latinx, Asian or Indigenous with at least one full-time member and one alternate who said they have a lived experience of homelessness and at least one who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The new panel will hold its first virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11. The regular monthly meetings, according to a news release, will include public participation and will be viewable online. Access information will be posted to bouldercolorado.gov/city-manager/civilian-police-oversight-panel 24 hours before the meeting.