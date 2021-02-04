Boulder-based PeopleForBikes partners with Outride to support youth bicycling

PeopleForBikes, a Boulder-based bicycling-advocacy organization, has partnered with Outride, a California nonprofit that seeks to expand youth bicycle access and increase health, equity and diversity in bicycling.

The multi-year partnership seeks to foster and support the next generation of bicycle riders, create safe, accessible opportunities for youth bicycling, and create a more diverse future for the bicycle industry, the organizations said in a press release.

“Exercise is one of the best ways to support the physical, cognitive, and mental well-being of youth and their communities — the need has never been greater,” said Outride executive director Skye DeLano. “Our partnership with PeopleForBikes creates an incredible opportunity to expand our youth bicycling programs to new cities, deepen partnerships within communities, and grow bicycle industry support.”

Outride’s Riding For Focus, or R4F, provides bicycle access and education to approximately 50,000 middle-school students every year in 200 schools across North America. The Outride Fund has awarded more than $500,000 to more than 75 community-based organizations to support youth bicycling initiatives in 30 states.

PeopleForBikes will provide resources, expertise and bicycle-industry support to complement Outride’s programs. Outride is accepting applications for R4F and the Outride Fund through March 11, 2021.

“We know that youth are the future of bicycling,” said Jenn Dice, PeopleForBikes president and CEO. “Outride’s work over the past seven years distinguishes them as national leaders in youth cycling education, increasing youth bicycle access, building community partnerships, and conducting research that demonstrates the social, emotional and physical health benefits of bicycling. What they have been able to accomplish so far is very impressive, and we’re motivated by the possibilities of what we can achieve together.”

