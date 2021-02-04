GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Former Boulder County sergeant set for trial in…

NewsColorado News

Former Boulder County sergeant set for trial in jail incident

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Christopher Mecca

A former sergeant with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office accused of using a stun gun on an restrained Black inmate at the Boulder County Jail last year is set for trial in June.

Christopher Mecca, 51, pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct, both misdemeanors. He is now set for a motions hearing on May 17 and then a trial on June 29.

Mecca remains free on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

The assault count carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail, while the misconduct charge could carry a year in jail. Both charges would require Mecca’s peace officer certification to be permanently revoked if he were convicted.

According to a news release, a 32-year-old Black man was brought to the jail Sept. 23 on a domestic violence case and was reported to have been combative with officers and intoxicated. When he arrived at the jail he “purposely went limp buckling at the knees as a means of being passively resistant.”

Mecca, one of the on-duty supervisors, instructed deputies to secure the man in a restraint chair. As deputies were placing him in the restraint chair and securing the straps, the man was reportedly verbally uncooperative, began spitting at staff, and attempted to bite at least one deputy, but deputies were able to maintain control of his movements and keep him from spitting by utilizing a spit sock.

While the inmate was restrained, Mecca used a stun gun on the leg of the inmate for five seconds.

Mecca self-reported the incident, and was placed on administrative leave before later resigning in lieu of termination. Mecca was hired by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 and had no prior allegations of excessive force.

The incident was caught on body camera and reported by the sheriff’s office to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, which opened an investigation and ultimately determined charges were warranted.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
