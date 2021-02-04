GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

LightDeck Diagnostics of Boulder raises $9.9M

Business

LightDeck Diagnostics of Boulder raises $9.9M

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

LightDeck Diagnostics, a firm building equipment for rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 and other illnesses, has raised an additional $9.9 million.

The Boulder company raised those funds by selling a combination of equity and future warrants, according to a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week. The funds were reported by Mbio Diagnostics Inc., one of the two diagnostics companies that combined last summer.

LightDeck produces machines that scan patient samples to determine the presence of various health-related signals, such as COVID-19 antibodies, cardiac arrest markers or sepsis and other toxins.

The company has now raised approximately $45.75 million in venture-capital funds, according to previous SEC disclosures.

It’s unclear for what those funds will be used. The company did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Get Started On Your Real Estate Journey

    A conversation with Fred Smith, Realtor is a great way to get started on your real estate journey. Whether you...
  2. Delicious Homemade Soups

    A tasty bowl or cup of soup is perfect on a cold winter’s day! You’ll always find delicious homemade soups...
  3. Consider A Tankless Water Heater

    You can save on your utility bills all year long by changing the way you heat your home’s water. Consider...
  4. Local Craft Breweries And Distilleries

    Twin Peaks Liquor is known for their incredible selection, friendly staff and great liquor, beer and wine specials. There is...
  5. Memorable Granite Memorials In Colorado

    Landmark Monuments has created some of the most memorable granite memorials in Colorado. They provide a wide variety of products...