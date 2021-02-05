Boulder couple pens ‘The 80/80 Marriage,’ a guide to making ‘radical generosity’ contagious

Nate Klemp and Kaley Klemp first crossed paths in 1997 during their senior year at Boulder High — in chemistry class, no less. Now, after 15 years of marriage, the couple is gearing up to release their first book together on Tuesday, “The 80/80 Marriage: A New Model for a Happier, Stronger Relationship,” published by Penguin Random House.

In preparation to author the transformative guide that seeks to help couples foster greater connection and intimacy in the modern world, the Klemps went straight to the source. By conducting numerous meetings with couples of all ages and backgrounds, they began to uncover various points of tension and build solutions to mend and avoid clashes.

“Interviewing over 100 people was an amazing experience,” said Nate Klemp, who holds a doctorate in philosophy, was a former philosophy professor and founding partner at Mindful. “It was fascinating to see the diversity of different kinds of relationships. During each interview, we felt like we were entering into a new world of marriage. Some were harmonious. Some involved constant conflict. Some were focused on generating wealth. Some were geared toward adventure, fun or creativity.”

In conversing with couples, the Klemps began to see some of the detriments and falsities of social media that coincide with others comparing their own relationships to the filtered snippets across one’s feed.

“We learned that, in spite of all the glorious photos of couples having the time of their lives on Facebook and Instagram, every couple experiences struggle and hardship,” Nate Klemp said. “Many people told me, ‘Just knowing that others aren’t perfect, makes the struggle feel lighter.’”

Ahead of its release, “The 80/80 Marriage” has already received glowing praise from industry professionals, writers and critics.

A.J. Jacobs, author of “The Year of Living Biblically,” writes, “This book will be hugely helpful to everyone except divorce lawyers. It’s filled with profound insights about reframing your relationship.”

In researching, the Klemps kept seeing the theme of equality surface.

“We found that most couples experience some form of conflict over fairness, over who’s trying harder, who cares more, who is doing more,” Nate Klemp said. “This conflict over 50/50 fairness seems to be the relationship challenge of our generation and it’s what inspired us to create an alternative model of marriage in the book.”

On Monday, the Klemps will appear on “Good Morning America” to discuss the project.

“We’re most excited to share these ideas with a national audience,” said Kaley Klemp, an executive coach, TEDx speaker and bestselling author. “While we don’t have the questions yet, I imagine that viewers can expect a taste of ‘80/80’ and some fun conversation with the hosts.”

While the concept for the book was crafted prior to lockdowns, the tail end of its completion happened when restrictions where starting to be put into effect — providing The Klemps the perfect opportunity to apply some of the practices covered in the book to their own marriage during a taxing time.

“Ironically, we wrote most of the book prior to the pandemic,” Nate Klemp said. “And yet, the most challenging part of the writing, the period during our final revisions, happened during the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It turned out to be the perfect pressure test for these ideas. There we were, writing day and night while our daughter was doing school from home and the world seemed as though it was falling apart. It was both a test of our marriage and the conceptual framework of the book.”

The stress of a global health scare, a major shift in routine and added responsibilities are contributing factors that intensify relationship woes.

“What we are hearing from other couples is that the experience of COVID-19 has amplified latent pressures and conflicts that were always there,” Nate Klemp said. “This amplification effect means that these pressures are now often showing up in an even more extreme form. The couple that used to fight over who’s doing more of the childcare is likely to have that same fight. Only now, without babysitters, after-school activities, and perhaps even school itself, the scope of childcare and the intensity of this fight is far more extreme.”

In the book, the Klemps dive into how to break the habit of keeping score — a routine that so many couples naturally slip into.

“We often keep a subconscious mental tally of our contributions and our partner’s failures to contribute without even being aware that we are doing it,” Nate Klemp said. “Once you become aware of this tendency, it can be helpful to shift the spirit of your contributions in marriage to what we call ‘radical generosity.’ This is the idea of doing the dishes, not because ‘it’s your turn’ or because ‘your partner can’t seem to follow through’ but as a gift to your partnership.”

The updated model strays from the traditional half-and-half standard and presents a variant one where each partner gives 80% to build a stronger union.

“We have found that when one person makes this shift to radical generosity, it becomes contagious,” Nate Klemp said. “It creates a kind of upward spiral in the relationship, where one radically generous act leads to the radically generous acts of the other person and so on.”

Readers who wish to take the experience to another level are encouraged to take advantage of retreats. While these online offerings don’t deliver massages and sunset views like a destination-oriented one would, they do provide a full-day agenda, step-by-step instructional videos and lifetime access to all materials.

“We designed these retreats as a way to go deeper into the practice of radical generosity and shared success,” Nate Klemp said. “We also designed them knowing that, at least in the short term, most people won’t be able to go away on a weekend couples retreat. These on-demand digital retreats, by contrast, give people the ability to deepen their connection without ever leaving home.”

Retreats range from $100 to $200, but a 75% discount is applicable to folks who apply for a scholarship. Wanting to make the programming available to all, regardless of income, the Klemps will offer a reduced price to those who submit their story via 8080marriage.com

They have also produced a free downloadable guide to “EPIC Date Night,” that includes tips for planning during COVID-19.

“The most rewarding part for me was seeing these ideas become part of the daily and weekly fabric of our relationship,” Kaley Klemp said. “It was also fun to engage in this as a joint project, seeing our thinking evolve and improve as we worked on ideas together.”

The book, available for preorder now, will be available on the shelves of Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million and other retailers.

On Tuesday, the Klemps will participate in a free livestream presented by Denver’s Tattered Cover Book Store.

“I’m hoping that readers take away both inspiration to make the shift to a mindset of radical generosity and tangible ideas for how to shift their structure to that of shared success,” Kaley Klemp said.