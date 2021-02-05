GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder District Judge Andrew Macdonald to retire

Boulder District Court Judge Andrew Macdonald, pictured in 2014, will retire in April. Jeremy Papasso/ Camera file
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder District Judge Andrew Macdonald is set to retire on April 1, creating an opening on the bench for the 20th Judicial District.

Macdonald was first appointed in May 2011 after serving as an assistant county attorney with the Boulder County Attorney’s Office. Before joining the County Attorney’s Office in 1990, he worked at Sawaya & Rose in Denver and as an attorney in Florida.

Macdonald has been on the bench for several high profile Boulder County cases, including a recent ruling against Bedrooms Are For People and a 2012 ruling that paved the way for CU Boulder to make its campus off limits to non-students during 4/20. His ruling was also at the center of a 2019 Colorado Supreme Court ruling that deemed defendants cannot be sentenced to both prison and probation for charges in the same case.

Boulder County voters voted to retain Macdonald on the bench in November’s election, with just over 76% in favor of retention.

Macdonald’s retirement means an opening in Boulder District Court, and applications are now being accepted. To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the 20th Judicial District and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years.

The current annual salary for this position is $173,248. The appointee will serve a provisional term of two years and then, if approved by the voters, get a standard six-year term.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Monica M. Márquez, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Amy Waddle, 1777 Sixth St., P.O. Box 4249, Boulder, CO 80306. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

The completed application must be e-mailed no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate may do so by letter to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 15.

The members of the nominating commission for the Twentieth Judicial District are: Benita Duran, bduran80304@comcast.net; Mary Friedrichs, Mary.Friedrichs@colorado.edu; Mari Bush, mcbush@mac.com; Courtenay Patterson, Courtenay.patterson@gmail.com; James Hooton, jameshooton@gmail.com; and Cynthia Mitchell, cmitchell@sgslitigation.com.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
