Colorado News

Boulder police investigating armed robbery at gas station

Surveillance photo of the suspect in a robbery at a Boulder PDQ, 5200 Manhattan Circle, on Feb. 4, 2021. (Boulder Police Department)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Boulder police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at a PDQ at 5200 Manhattan Circle around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Police said a man robbed the station at gunpoint and then drove away in a 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-20s standing 5-feet 4-inches to 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police Detective Matt Greer at 303-441-4322 and reference case 21-01060. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimeshurt.com.

