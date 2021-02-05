CU emails show how politics, lawsuit fears factored into Eastman response

Emails between University of Colorado’s Board of Regents and other system leaders show how politics and concerns about a lawsuit — particularly given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic — factored into the system’s response to visiting Professor John Eastman’s involvement in the Jan. 6 rally for former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

The emails, obtained by the Daily Camera through an open records request, pull back the curtain on how CU system leaders responded to Eastman’s unproven claims of widespread election fraud at the rally. The rally was followed by a mob storming the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, leading to the deaths of five people.

Eastman’s comments sparked backlash from the CU Boulder community, including condemnation from Chancellor Phil DiStefano and a petition signed by hundreds of students, faculty and staff calling for Eastman’s dismissal. Eastman’s classes were canceled, reportedly due to low enrollment, although that justification is now being challenged by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, as the Camera has separately reported. He abruptly retired from Chapman University, where he was a tenured professor, and was later stripped of his public speaking and representation duties at the campus’ Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization.

In the immediate aftermath of the rally and subsequent riot, regents offered starkly different perspectives on how CU should respond to the events. In a Jan. 6 email, Regent Chance Hill told system President Mark Kennedy that the CU administration’s record of criticizing comments like Eastman’s but not other “baseless, inflammatory” comments made by student groups and faculty members was hypocritical.

“Some of us Regents have repeatedly asked you to ensure that CU presents a fairer, more balanced perspective to the public on such topics that are cultural and inherently political in nature,” Hill wrote, before calling Kennedy a good man. “… I hope to be in a position to support your contract extension in the future. But please understand that you need to more clearly adjust your approach on this general topic.

“As long as this trend continues (we first started having conversations about this general issue nine months ago), you will not have a lot of support from this Regent,” he wrote.

Days later, Hill wrote to system leaders that a Board of Regents statement about Eastman was “not possible” and board Chair Glen Gallegos wrote that Hill would not sign a statement about the visiting professor. The system later issued a statement from Kennedy, Gallegos and Vice Chair Lesley Smith that did not directly condemn Eastman, but described actions already taken by Boulder campus leaders.

But in emails to constituents, Smith and Regent Jack Kroll expressed disgust at Eastman’s comments and cited concerns about a costly lawsuit.

On Jan. 11, DiStefano sent an eight-page memo to Kennedy in response to questions from regents about the Benson Center, where Eastman is the visiting scholar in conservative thought and policy, and describing in detail his reasons for not firing Eastman.

“In my statement, I observed that Professor Eastman has contributed nothing of value to the University of Colorado Boulder or the Benson Center. I stand by that statement and look forward to the day he leaves the campus,” DiStefano wrote.

In response to a summary of the records, Eastman provided a statement to the Camera that the emails confirm that the university retaliated against him for constitutionally protected free speech.

“The Board of Regents is right to be concerned about a possible lawsuit. As I have stated previously, I am exploring all options,” he wrote.

Calls for balance

Hill’s Jan. 6 email to Kennedy was prompted by a five-sentence statement about Eastman that CU Boulder gave the Camera that day. The statement called Eastman’s comments baseless and unfounded and stated that he was not representing the Boulder campus.

“I don’t mind that the CU chancellor offers a public message. I do, however, continue to mind the hypocrisy,” Hill wrote to Kennedy.

Hill referred to comments made by student groups and faculty members that were “at least equally provocative and combative” during the height of national protests.

“Some of those comments concerned the Black Lives Matter organization and other entirely inaccurate characterizations of American history. Several CU students, parents, and taxpayers found those statements to be deeply offensive and abhorrent,” Hill wrote. “And not a critical peep from the Administration with regard to those comments. Yet, the Administration is often quite comfortable publicly condemning commentary that can generally be characterized as associated with politically right-of-center perspectives.”

When asked for specifics, Hill told the Camera one such comment was made by a Colorado Law professor in an Oct. 5 post on the blog “Lawyers, Guns and Money.”

Below a quotation from a tweet by Trump that he was leaving the hospital after being treated for COVID-19, author Paul Campos wrote: “For purely political reasons I was feeling ambivalent about whether I wanted him to die of this or not but now I just want him to die. Hopefully his treatment of his Praetorian Guard yesterday may hasten that blessed event, one way or another.”

Campos, a professor at Colorado Law, declined to comment on the blog post or Hill’s comparison.

Administrators don’t need to respond to public remarks faculty make on their own time, Hill wrote.

“But if CU’s administration is going to condemn one set of remarks, it is important to remain consistent in condemning other remarks as well. Failing to do so — in general — is hypocritical,” Hill told the Camera.

Hill also asked Kennedy in the email to “take this guidance to heart and meaningfully recalibrate — whether you agree with it or not.”

In an email to the Camera, Hill said his desire for CU’s administration “to do a better job of presenting a more balanced approach in offering its public perspective regarding inherently political issues/statements” is a reasonable request, and is a view shared by taxpayers.

“The administrative buck stops with President Kennedy, and I let him know my perspective. I will continue to deliver that message. I hope that CU’s administration will take it to heart,” he wrote.

Kennedy declined to comment on Hill’s email.

In subsequent emails to system leaders, Hill said that he was not sure a Board of Regents statement was needed or wise and that “there are very different perspectives on this.”

A draft of a public statement sent to Gallegos, Smith, Kennedy and other system leaders on Jan. 11 condemned Eastman’s actions, stating that they run counter to the university’s bedrock principles and do not reflect its values, but that CU would not dismiss him.

“We will, however, continue to advance our values, counter what we view as misinformation, and to live up to our obligation to discuss and debate the critical issues facing our society in ways that are steeped in the traditions and intellectual rigor of the university,” the draft statement said. That language was later removed from a statement by Kennedy, Gallegos and Smith provided to the Camera.

System spokesperson Ken McConnellogue said drafts are starting points and get refined along the way.

In a statement, Hill wrote that he does not support issuing Board of Regent statements for Eastman’s comments or comments by other professors.

“We have nine Regents with different perspectives, and the degree to which each of us as individuals believes it is appropriate to censure speech — if ever — differs,” he wrote. “I generally do not believe it is productive to publish a Board statement that almost certainly cannot accurately reflect all Regents’ perspectives.”

Regents, not DiStefano, concerned about possible lawsuit

In his Jan. 11 memo to Kennedy, DiStefano wrote that his decision not to fire Eastman was not made to protect the campus from liability, but because doing so would undermine CU Boulder’s core values.

But concerns about liability and a lawsuit were on the minds of some regents, according to their emails to constituents.

On Jan. 7, Smith thanked DiStefano for his statement about Eastman, describing the visiting professor’s actions as “abhorrent.”

“I’ve been getting a lot of emails asking for his dismissal. I know we can’t do that, but we can offer our views on his behavior,” Smith wrote.

Also on Jan. 7, Kroll described Eastman as a scourge on CU in an email to a constituent.

“Our options are very limited and extremely costly to do much about the visiting professor,” Kroll wrote. “Any employment move would likely result in years of litigation that would cost taxpayers millions and only further extend this sorry chapter in our history. It would also divert our resources away from better uses such as keeping costs down and investing in our students, staff and faculty.”

Those concerns were echoed by Smith in a Jan. 10 email to a constituent.

“The freedom of speech issue is such a fine line, and Eastman has indicated he views Phil’s first weak response to the event as defamation which likely means he will sue if we try to push him out,” Smith wrote. “Unfortunately, due to the huge hit to our budget from the pandemic, the expense of a lawsuit is not a great option.”

DiStefano’s memo to Kennedy outlined three main questions he considered when looking at whether to fire Eastman: if Eastman broke the law, if his speech was protected by the First Amendment and if his speech violated any CU laws or policies.

On all counts, DiStefano said he did not find justification for firing Eastman.

Based on publicly available evidence, DiStefano wrote, he could not determine that Eastman’s statements incited rebellion or insurrection, that he conspired to destroy the government by force or that he incited, organized, participated in or carried on a riot.

“That does not excuse him for undermining confidence in the electoral system or peddling baseless conspiracy theories without presenting any supporting evidence,” DiStefano wrote. “If there were any evidence Professor Eastman’s statements may have violated these federal laws, I then had to consider whether they still might be constitutionally protected.”

DiStefano cited U.S. Supreme Court cases Lane v. Franks and Brandenburg v. Ohio, stating that Eastman’s speech was protected because it was a matter of public concern and that DiStefano “could not find any evidence that Professor Eastman explicitly or implicitly encouraged the use of violence or lawless action, that he intended his speech to result in the use of violence or lawless action, or that the imminent use of violence or lawless action was likely to result from Professor Eastman’s speech.”

DiStefano also found that Eastman did not “materially disrupt the university environment,” which is not protected by CU’s policy on freedom of expression.

“If I deemed Professor Eastman’s speech a material disruption because it brought criticism upon the university or created a political uproar, it would substantially undermine the protections of freedom of expression contained in the Laws of the Regents and other university policies,” DiStefano wrote.

DiStefano addressed arguments from faculty members that Eastman’s comments were contrary to academic freedom, stating that the principle of academic freedom didn’t apply because Eastman wasn’t doing work related to the university.

“Professor Eastman’s statements were political activities outside of his university duties, and I would not denigrate our faculty’s scholarship by bringing his statements under this mantle,” DiStefano wrote.

At the end of the memo, DiStefano reiterated his support for the Benson Center and his hope that a new visiting scholar “will help to repair the damage that Professor Eastman has done.”

DiStefano declined to be interviewed about the memo.

In a statement, Eastman said he is open to “a full exploration and discussion of the issues.”

“The University had an opportunity to have an honest and civil debate about the evidence of illegality and fraud in the last election and show that it remains committed to the pursuit of truth; it unfortunately chose instead to capitulate to a ’cancel culture’ mob and join in an effort to shut down opposing speech,” he wrote. “But it is not too late to start acting like a great University again.”

Officials from the system and campus declined to comment on Eastman’s statement.