Judge rules pioneering climate case can stay in Boulder

The city of Boulder and Boulder County lawsuit against several fossil fuel companies over the impacts of climate change will continue in Boulder District Court, a judge has ruled.

Boulder District Court Judge Judith LaBuda on Jan. 25 denied Suncor Energy’s request to move the case, which has been ongoing since April 2018, to Denver. However, LaBuda did agree that claims brought by San Miguel County, another plaintiff in the case, would need to be heard elsewhere.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs are not trying to enjoin oil and gas operations or sales, to enforce emissions controls or to seek damages or abatement relief for injuries occurring on federal lands. Instead, the city of Boulder and Boulder and San Miguel counties are seeking monetary damages to help offset the impacts of climate change “caused by the defendants’ tortious conduct, that have occurred and will occur within their geographical boundaries.”

If the city and county won the case tomorrow, it would be the first victory of its kind. But beyond that, Marco Simons, general counsel at EarthRights International, said winning the case would be significant for the communities looking to defray the cost of responding to climate change.

“It would be significant for establishing the responsibility of the oil companies and their contributions to climate change, both their direct contribution in the form of the fossil fuels but also in terms of misleading the public about the dangers of climate change,” Simons added.

The decision to allow the case to continue in Boulder marks the next step in a legal battle that is fast-approaching three years in the making. Simons believes it’s an important one since it allows “claims of injury” to be considered in the place where those “injuries” occurred.

Boulder County takes a similar position.

Susie Strife, Boulder County’s director of sustainability, climate action and resilience, said the city of Boulder, Boulder County and San Miguel County will need to spend hundreds of millions of dollars or more over the next few decades to respond to climate change. Recent costs include studies to address climate vulnerabilities, wildfire prevention and rehabilitation and water efficiency improvements on irrigated agricultural land.

“As such, we believe that these companies’ roles in altering climate should be considered by a Boulder County jury and ultimately it’s only fair that these companies pay their fair share of the costs,” Strife said.

ExxonMobil, another defendant, did not join Suncor’s motion, so San Miguel County’s claims against Exxon will, for now, remain in Boulder County. However, according to a news release, Exxon filed a motion on Jan. 28 asking that San Miguel County’s claims against the company also be moved from Boulder.

Neither Suncor nor Exxon representatives nor the defense team responded to a request for comment.

The city of Boulder and Boulder and San Miguel counties have legal support from EarthRights International, the Denver-based Hannon Law Firm and the Niskanen Center. Suncor and Exxon are represented by Hugh Gottschalk and Evan Stephenson.

Boulder now will wait on a judge to rule on the defense’s motion to dismiss the case.