Special enrollment period opens Monday for uninsured Boulder County residents

Uninsured Boulder County residents can obtain insurance during a special COVID-19 enrollment period that begins Monday.

The special enrollment period, which lasts through May 15, is the result of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 28 in response to the pandemic. It’s available in the 36 states that use the health insurance marketplace. In Colorado, that’s Connect for Health Colorado.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the coronavirus pandemic presents unique circumstances for those in need of health care that allow for the special enrollment period.

“Millions of Americans are facing uncertainty and millions of Americans are experiencing new health problems during the pandemic,” the CMS website reads.

However, according to a news release from the county, impact from COVID-19 is not necessary to get assistance through the state’s marketplace.

In addition, Boulder County offers assistance enrolling in low-cost or free health insurance through its bilingual health coverage guides. The guides can help people confirm that they have the appropriate coverage for their budget or family, highlight available financial assistance and answer other questions, according to the news release.

“We must do everything we can to provide access to affordable, adequate health coverage to individuals and families in Colorado,” Dale Whyte, program manager at the Boulder County Department of Housing & Human Services enrollment center, stated in the news release. “Many of our neighbors are without health insurance due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. Now more than ever, adequate health coverage can help individuals and families stay well and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

To those struggling in the pandemic, financial assistance, housing, food and other supports also are available through nonprofit organizations such as the Emergency Family Assistance Association in Boulder, OUR Center in Longmont and the Sister Carmen Community Center in Lafayette.

For assistance during the special enrollment period, email HealthCoverage@BoulderCounty.org or call 303-441-1000. The county provides more information online at BoulderCountyHealthCoverage.Org.