Public Health: Fentanyl tainted street drugs detected in Boulder County

Local law enforcement and public health officials are warning people that they have received reports of street drugs containing fentanyl in Boulder County.

According to a news release from Boulder County Public Health, fentanyl tainted Xanax and Oxycodone 30 milligram pills, likely from Mexico, recently have been detected.

The release said that fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, and significantly increases the risk of death from accidental overdose. The pills pose an increased risk to the community, especially youths, according to Boulder County’s website.

In a tweet Saturday, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty put out a warning to the community.

“Fentanyl-laced drugs are in our community and there is no way to know if it is in a pill,” Dougherty wrote. “Please be safe and talk to your kids about the risk.”

People can get fentanyl test strips and naloxone, which has been made available by Boulder County Public Health. The items can be found at many pharmacies and are accessible without a prescription. To find a map of pharmacies that carry the strips and naloxone, visit BoulderCountyNarcan.org.

Naloxone, which has the brand name Narcan, can reverse the effects of an overdose caused by heroin or other opioids; however, multiple doses may be needed if the potency of the drug is very strong, according to the release.

Trina Faatz of the Boulder County Substance Use Advisory Group said anyone who uses street drugs or knows someone who does should keep naloxone with them at all times.

“And, if possible, avoid using alone, or inform someone that they will be using,” Faatz said on the county’s website.

The strength of every new batch of heroin is unknown, the release said. Public health officials advised people use a small tester shot first to determine strength. The release also cautioned people that combining other drugs or alcohol with heroin increases the risk of overdose and that the risk of overdose is higher when tolerance is low. Tolerance decreases after even short periods of not using.

Every day, more than 100 people die in the U.S. as a result of drug overdose, the website said. Rates of drug overdose have increased dramatically in the past decade, with drug overdose surpassing motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of accidental death, according to the website.

Signs of overdose include: not being responsive to sound or pain, such as a sternum rub; not breathing; blue lips or fingertips; and loud gurgling sounds.

Free training for prevention, recognition and responding to an overdose using naloxone is available through Boulder County Public Health. Videos of how to use naloxone are also available at BoulderCountyWorks.org and on the OpiRescue phone app.