Boulder County reports 64 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County recorded 64 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, but no new deaths.

The new number of coronavirus cases brings the total in Boulder County to 17,759, according to Boulder County Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard. The death toll remained at 234 people. There have been 491 Boulder County residents hospitalized due to the virus.

As of Friday, 29 people were hospitalized in Boulder County because of COVID-19. The current five-day average percent positivity rate was 3.6%.

A total of 9,393 Boulder County residents have been fully vaccinated. There are 20,496 who have received their first vaccine and 29,889 people who have been given at least one dose.

At the University of Colorado Boulder there were three positive tests recorded during Friday testing, according to the university’s online coronavirus dashboard. The campus also conducted 53 diagnostic tests and 561 monitoring tests. There was no campus isolation space in use. Since Jan. 4, there have been 219 positive results; 14,202 monitoring tests; and 3,132 diagnostic tests. Throughout the academic school year, which started Aug. 24, there have been 1,944 positive test results.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there were 405,289 cases. Among the cases, there have been 5,731 deaths, and of those, 5,454 deaths are due to COVID-19. There have been 22,306 people hospitalized and 2,452,636 people tested.