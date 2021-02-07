In aftermath of Calwood, Lefthand fires, Boulder County works to prevent future disaster

In a forest of blackened trees, Boulder County Senior Ranger Jason Vroman looked out over the Heil Valley Ranch on a Friday morning, surveying the toll of the Calwood Fire.

Along a dirt road leading to the main trailhead, wooden fences were vanquished, signs melted in place and the bones and fur of an elk or deer that didn’t move as quick as the blaze stick out from the charred ground. Framing it all are the felled trunks and limbs of compromised ponderosa trees that line the road. Their scent of sweet sap and burned bark mingle, pungent even through a cloth mask. The slightest breeze stirs ash, which settles on anything at a standstill for more than a few minutes.

“It’s going to look vastly different,” Vroman predicts of the land down the line, as he crunched across the gravel and further into the silent forest.

The ranch isn’t the only place the county is reckoning with the damage. The Calwood Fire, which sparked on Oct. 17 and was contained on Nov. 14, burned 10,105 acres. The blaze destroyed 20 homes and damaged a total of 27 properties. Of that, 4,658 acres were county property, roughly 3,634 scorched acres were on National Forest land and another 430 acres belonged to private property owners. There were also 1,389 acres of county conservation easements burned. This property is considered private, but the county owns the development rights on the land.

In his nine and a half years as a Boulder County ranger and roughly 15 years of experience in the field, Vroman said he’s never seen a fire that moved as fast as Calwood.

Just a day after Calwood started, another wildfire, the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked on Oct. 18, burning 460 acres until its containment on Oct. 22. There were 381 acres of National Forest acres that were within the fire perimeter.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said the cause of the fires remains under investigation, but that officials hope to release an update in the days to come, pending federal approval of the report.

The flames from both fires may be gone, but the potential for more destruction isn’t over yet and county officials say the time frame for repairs is quickly narrowing.

Approaching summer monsoon season drives process

Therese Glowacki, manager of the Resource Management Division for Boulder County Parks and Open Space, said the biggest threat is the potential for flooding and soil erosion, catalyzed by rain and burned soil.

The county applied for $5.3 million in grant funds from the Natural Resources Conservation Services’ Emergency Watershed Protection program, which will require a 25% match from the county. On Thursday, the service allocated the funds to the county for Calwood Fire recovery. This same program was applied to repairs to soil after three other Boulder County fires: the 2000 Eldorado Canyon Fire; the 2003 Overland Fire and the 2010 Four Mile Canyon Fire, as well as the 2013 flood.

A Burn Area Emergency Response report conducted by the U.S. Forest Service analyzed the Calwood Fire’s damage to the land, including the burn severity and potential for erosion. It helped the county to determine what kind of soil stabilization will be needed.

With the grant money, the county will initiate soil restoration on 1,500 acres of severely burned land. A major part of that effort is using helicopters to drop mulch onto the forest floor. The ponderosas that were lined up at Heil Valley Ranch will be shredded for this exact purpose.

Glowacki said the county aims to obtain 70% coverage of the burned areas and roughly 3 inches thick of mulch spread.

The wood chips dropped on the soil will be doing a big job.

“Just like when you mulch your garden, it puts a protective layer over the soil,” Glowacki said. “When you have rainfall, the rain doesn’t hit the soil and disrupt the soil and wash the soil downstream. It hits the mulch and makes it into the soil slower. The mulch protects the soil, insulates it and keeps moisture in.

“What that does is help the seeds in the soil regenerate,” she said. “That’s the ultimate goal is to get vegetation growing back on this burned soil.”

Completing the process before the summer monsoon season in June will be important to preventing potential damage. It’s during this season when there’s the most risk that heavy rainfall could slide off the damaged soil and potentially cause flooding. What’s at stake is roughly $16 million dollars of public and private property that could be damaged.

“In our analysis of where we should do work one of the things we need to look at are the values at risk,” Glowacki said. “What’s downstream if we were to have a flood? That’s where we valued $16 million worth of values at risk: that’s houses that might get flooded, bridges and culverts and roads that might get washed out and infrastructure or parking that sort of thing that could get damaged.”

Boulder County has experienced firsthand how the aftermath of wildfires can continue to cause destruction. Glowacki said the county’s previous wildfire damage did increase the severity of the 2013 flood in certain areas.

While a “normal rain year,” followed the 2010 Four Mile Canyon Fire, the canyon experienced major flooding, especially on the Anne U. White trail, she said.

“In 2013, the rains again hit that area and caused even more damage, including destroying two homes at the base of the canyon, and destroying Wagon Wheel Gap Road,” Glowacki wrote in an email. “The increase in flood risk after fire has destroyed a watershed can last for over a decade. Our goal is to reduce that risk by stabilizing the soil in the impacted watershed.”

More than 1,500 acres were severely burned in the Calwood Fire. When selecting the acres to be treated, officials also factored in the slope of the land, debris flow modeling, as well as the infrastructure nearby that would be at risk to flooding or erosion. Glowacki noted if more funding was available, likely the county would treat more. The county is working with state partners to see if there’s additional funding for more work available on federal land.

Working on a long-term plan

To get a sense of how the land was impacted by the wildfires, the United State Forest Service created soil burn severity maps for both the Calwood and Lefthand Canyon fires to better inform partners on what actions would be needed.

Tammy Williams, spokesperson for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, said of the total 460 acres burned in the Lefthand Canyon Fire, there were 32 acres in the high soil burn severity category; 116 moderately burned and 259 were in the low-burn category. There were 64 acres unburned, but within the fire perimeter. There were only 381 acres on National Forest land. Because of the fire’s smaller size, Williams said there are no restoration plans for federal land in the Lefthand Canyon Fire footprint at this time. A BAER report wasn’t needed.

“Since most of the area was in a very low or low soil burn severity, natural recovery is expected to occur over time over most of the fire area,” Williams wrote in an email.

The Calwood Fire was much more damaging to the national forest lands. From that fire, there were 2,768 acres in the moderate burn severity; 1,957 acres in the high category; 4,853 acres in the low category and 583 that suffered low or no burn severity, according to Williams. The BAER report also evaluated what immediate measures are needed to protect human life and property on federal land. It determined that risk of U.S. Forest Service Personnel or forest users being impacted by a post-fire flood or debris was low on National Forest land.

The Forest Service is part of inter-agency recovery team that is working with the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute to conduct scientific modeling and determine if the area with moderate-to- high soil damage would benefit from aerial mulching, Williams said. Crews will also be in the field evaluating damaged areas to determine restoration needs. With these long-term needs still under evaluation, Williams said there won’t be cost information available, until an official plan is in place.

In the meantime, there are fire suppression repair projects that have already been underway, including decompacting soil; building water bars, a shallow channel or raised barrier across a road to help water flow off of it; pulling in soil berms, a mound of dirt free of vegetation and mixing in organic material for erosion control; and repairing fences.

‘Filling in the gaps’

Another partner fighting to help the land recover is the Left Hand Watershed, a nonprofit that seeks to assess, protect and restore Left Hand Creek. Jessica Olson, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the watershed center is working to “fill in the gaps” in helping the damaged land recover. That means helping to treat additional acres outside the 1,500 acres planned for treatment by the county.

“It’s been a very collaborative effort,” Olson said. “The Left Hand Watershed Center’s role is to work to cross the landscape in an inter-agency coordination role. We are taking kind of a landscape view approach. We are wanting to make sure that across property boundaries we have a coordinated approach, regardless of land ownership.”

Olson said that means working to identify the unmet needs.

“We will be applying for funding to do additional mulching, sediment control structures, seeding and hazard tree removal and tree planting to ensure that the landscape recovers,” Olson said.

The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Longmont, St. Vrain Left Hand Water Conservancy District and others are also working to fill in the gaps and help restore the land and prevent further destruction.

Getting homeowners on board

Boulder County runs a Wildfire Partners program that works with mountain residents to inform them on ways to make their homes and property more wildfire resilient. The program sends home owners a report recommending actions. Those who complete it get a certification that can be used for insurance purposes.

“We know we can’t stop wildfire,” Glowacki said. “Wildfires are part of this ecosystem and they are going to happen. We have lightning strikes. We have human caused (fires).”

Through forest management, the county also makes efforts to lessen the destruction of wildfires, including thinning the trees and initiating controlled burns.

This process keeps the forest from growing too densely, which can leave unhealthy trees fighting for resources and turn vegetation into tinder boxes that feed wildfires and cause them to burn hotter and more intensely. Thinning the forest also creates a more diverse ecosystem that can encourage meadows and different varieties of trees and plants to grow.

These methods did work to curb some of the Calwood Fire’s destruction. Back on Heil Valley Ranch, Glowacki said that roughly 1,000 acres that had been treated with forest thinning and prescribed burns before the fire. Those acres won’t need mitigation. She said there was less tree mortality and severely burned soil in these areas.

Vroman’s prediction about what the landscape will look like as it begins to recover is not wrong. It won’t look the same. Glowacki said most of the severely burned area will remain grassland for many years to come.

“Where there are trees for seed sources and adequate moisture and soil conditions, there will be some tree regeneration,” she said. “One thing to consider is that our ecosystem had too many trees due to fire suppression, so additional grasslands in our forests can increase biodiversity in these burned areas.”

How to find out the status of a trail

A number of trails across Heil Valley Ranch remain closed due to damage from the fires. People can check out the status of trails through the Boulder Area Trails App at bouldercounty.org/open-space/maps/trails-app.