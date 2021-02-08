Boulder County crews rescue stranded hiker near Royal Arch

Boulder County rescue crews helped a hiker who was stranded near Royal Arch on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a call at 5:40 p.m. Sunday regarding a hiker who was stranded in the area of Sentinel Pass after hiking in the area of the Royal Arch. The 24-year-old man from Phoenix City, Ala., was hiking alone when he was caught after dark on the trail without proper lighting to assist him in hiking down.

A Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger and members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group hiked to the man and assisted him down to the trailhead.

The rescue took approximately 1½ hours.