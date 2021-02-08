GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County launches 5-Star business program

Business

Boulder County launches 5-Star business program

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County’s 5-Star COVID variance program has been activated and is accepting applications from businesses able to demonstrate that they have implemented all the required public health measures to help protect customers and staff from contracting COVID-19.

The program, jointly administered by the Boulder Chamber and Longmont Economic Development Partnership, is designed to allow certified businesses —  inspected and compliant with the program’s criteria — to operate one level below the county’s current position on the state COVID dial.

Businesses operating in counties moving to Level Yellow after Friday’s COVID Dial 2.0 announcement will not be able to operate in Blue until 70% of 70-year-olds in Colorado are vaccinated, which is expected by the end of the month, according to a news release from the Boulder Chamber and LEDP.

For more information and to apply, visit bit.ly/BOCO5STAR.

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Community Bank In Northern Colorado

    FMS Bank is a locally-owned and operated community bank helping Northern Colorado communities invest in what matters. This is a...
  2. Art For A Cause

    Independence Gallery is hosting their annual 65 Roses for Cystic Fibrosis sow and sale through February. This is art for...
  3. Botox Cosmetic Treatments

    Over time, our facial muscles can make us look tired and stressed—even when we’re not! Botox cosmetic treatments can help...
  4. Shapewear That Makes You Look Great

    What’s so special about Spanx shapewear? It’s shapewear that makes you look great! From ultra smooth lines that make your...
  5. High-Quality Window Blinds

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for high-quality window blinds in Longmont! Today’s blinds are available in so many...