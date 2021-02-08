Boulder County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

Boulder County Public Health reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, three new hospitalizations but no new deaths on Monday.
The 41 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 17,800. The three new hospitalizations bring the county’s total to 494, with 30 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 234. It also reported the county’s seven day positivity average is 3.3%.
In a tweet Monday, BCPH stated the seven day average of new COVID-19 cases was “holding fairly steady” at 63.6 new positive cases per 100,000 but urged residents to continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing.
In an email Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated three of the 16 new L452R variant cases listed as “under investigation” on its dashboard involved Boulder County residents. These variant cases were diagnosed in residents tested between Jan. 11 and Jan. 26. No other information was available Monday.
BCPH also reported Monday that there have been 18,752 Boulder County residents who have received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose and 13,642 people who have been fully vaccinated. A total of 32,394 coronavirus doses have been given in Boulder County. Since Friday, the county recorded 959 first doses and 1,602 second doses. Data from Sunday was not available.
The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its dashboard Monday. During testing on Friday, there were three positive test results from 53 diagnostic tests and 561 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed no isolation spaces in use. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 219 positives from 3,132 diagnostic tests and 14,202 monitoring tests.
Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Monday. The district reported 13 active cases with 140 students and 19 staff members in quarantine.
The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday 18 active cases, split between 12 students and six staff. The district has seen a cumulative 534 student cases and 215 staff cases, totaling 749. The school district also updated its active quarantines Friday that reported there were 426 students and 29 staff currently in quarantine.
Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 6,682 have been reported in Boulder, and 6,156 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 1,459 cases in Lafayette, 787 in Louisville, 331 in Superior, 414 in Erie, 68 in Lyons, 21 in Nederland and 1,491 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 1 person experiencing homelessness.
The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 6,276.8 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 6,413.0 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,039.7; in Louisville, the rate is 3,715.4; in Lyons, the rate is 3,291.4; in Erie, the rate is 3,679.7; in Superior, the rate is 2,523.1; in Nederland, the rate is 1,353.1; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 3,354.6.
Statewide, CDPHE reported there are 406,276 cases. There have been 5,733 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 5,515 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 22,329 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,458,468 people have been tested.
Vaccines administered in Boulder County
- 18,752 received their first vaccine dose
- 13,642 received both doses
- 32,394 received at least one dose
*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
*BVSD changed its dashboard to reflect each active case individually per school and the associated student and staff quarantines
BVSD elementary schools
- Bear Creek: 3 active cases; 44 students and 7 staff members quarantined
- Douglass: 1 active case; 24 students and 4 staff members quarantined
- Emerald: 2 active cases; 10 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Pioneer: 1 active case; 18 students and 1 staff member quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined
- Nevin Platt: 1 active case; 10 students quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 active case; 13 students quarantined
- Centaurus: 2 active cases; 16 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Fairview: 1 active case; 4 staff members quarantined
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
*Active quarantines are updated on Fridays
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 4 students quarantined
- Burlington: 4 students quarantined
- Centennial: 134 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Central: 15 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Central: 1 active staff case
- Columbine: 1 active student case; 21 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 1 student and 1 staff member quarantined
- Grand View: 1 student quarantined
- Hygiene: 1 active staff case; 3 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 8 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Legacy: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 6 students quarantined
- Lyons: 1 student quarantined
- Main Street: 1 active staff case
- Mead: 20 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 student quarantined
- Northridge: 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 1 active staff case; 3 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 staff member quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 17 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 56 students and 6 staff members quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 5 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Coal Ridge: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 2 staff members quarantined
- Longs Peak: 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Sunset: 1 student quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 1 active student and 2 active staff cases; 18 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Westview: 7 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 1 active student case; 7 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Frederick: 6 students quarantined
- Longmont: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Mead: 31 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 active student case; 8 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Olde Columbine: 11 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 9 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD other campuses
- Central Administration: 1 active staff case; 3 staff members quarantined
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2 students quarantined
- St. Vrain Online Global Academy: 4 students quarantined