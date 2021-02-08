Boulder middle schoolers create ‘Black Women Who Made History’ coloring book

Ask most people about inspiring historical figures and you probably won’t hear the name Mae Jemison, the first African American female astronaut.

Or Dr. Alexa Canady, the first African American woman neurosurgeon. Then there’s Bessie Coleman, the first African-American woman — and first Native American — to hold a pilot license.

Maddie Armstrong and Sophie Jones, eighth graders at Boulder’s Platt Middle School, didn’t know their stories either when they started researching notable Black women for a Girl Scout project. Now that they do, they want to introduce other young people to the often unsung contributions of Black women by sharing 10 of their stories through a coloring book.

In honor of Black History Month, 2,300 copies of their “Black Women Who Made History” coloring book are available for free to schools and businesses.

“We wanted to include women whose stories aren’t taught in school,” Sophie said. “We want to educate more people about these amazing women.”

While they started working on the coloring book to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award, they quickly surpassed the required 50 hours. They’ve spent about 120 hours each on the project, working with Boulder’s Youth Opportunities Advisory Board, the Boulder NAACP, the Boulder Valley School District and local graphic designer Hannah Tuell. They also received a grant from Boulder’s Human Relations Commission.

“It has become a community project,” Maddie said.

To get the girls started, Lexmark printed their first 300 copies for free. For the rest, they found Creative Solutions, a Black-owned business in Aurora. Donations covered the printing costs.

They’ve distributed the first 300 copies and will deliver more copies locally for free or by mail for the cost of postage. If requested, they’ll include Crayola Multicultural Crayons, with colors representing a variety of skin tones. They’ve received about 1,000 book requests so far.

The coloring books also are also available as a downloadable PDF.

Maddie and Sophie started their search for notable Black women on Wikipedia, then did more research to confirm facts and add details. For the pictures, they used a drawing app to outline photos of the women they found online. Pictures related to each woman’s occupation help younger students recognize their accomplishments without needing to read the text.

The idea to feature Black women came from talking to Black friends about their experiences in Boulder and in school, as well as a desire to do more after participating in a Black Lives Matter march.

“We saw people racially profiling our friends,” Maddie said.

Sophie added their Black friends took the time to educate them about their experiences, while NAACP and Youth Opportunities Advisory Board members helped them write and design the coloring book.

“We want to educate people so our friends don’t have to carry that weight,” she said. “We are definitely not experts on this. We continue to learn. We’re just learning more and more and improving our project from the feedback.”

They said they struggled to narrow their project to just 10 Black women and want to make at least one more coloring book so they can feature more.

“These women are such an inspiration,” Sophie said.