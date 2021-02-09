GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police seek help in locating missing 65-year-old woman

Woman was last seen driving red Ford Focus

Michele Gongresso, 65, missing from Boulder
Boulder Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 65-year-old woman with medical conditions. (Boulder Police Department / Courtesy photo)

Boulder police are asking the public for help locating a missing 65-year-old woman with medical conditions.

In a tweet at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, Boulder Police Department stated family members are concerned because the woman’s family have not seen her since Feb. 5. The release stated the family were concerned because she has from medical conditions that cause her to become disoriented with her surroundings.

The release described the woman as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair. The release also stated she was last seen driving a red Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Boulder Police Department dispatch at 303-441-3333.

April Morganroth

