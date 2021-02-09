GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Juice bar Whole Sol opens second Boulder location

Boulder-based juice bar Whole Sol is opening its second location in the city and its fifth overall with a restaurant in the Twenty Ninth Street mall, the company announced Monday in a news release.

The 900-square-foot restaurant is located at 1810 29th St., unit 1087, next to Sephora and the Apple store. The location is designed to be carry-out-and-delivery-friendly, “purposely designed to be COVID-conscious, encourage healthy and safe habits and reassure guests,” according to the news release.

The restaurant at Twenty Ninth Street joins locations on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder and at Sloan’s Lake, LoDo, and RiNo in Denver.

Whole Sol was founded in 2019 by the husband-and-wife duo of Phil Dumontet and Alexa Squillaro. Dumontet had previously founded Dashed, a food-delivery service that he sold to Grubhub 2017, and Squillaro had a background in nutrition and food science. With Whole Sol, they’ve focused on offering organic vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free food options, including smoothie bowls, wraps, and juices.

Tommy Wood

